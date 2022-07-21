Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market Report 2022-2028: Increasing Number of Men Undergoing Cosmetic Procedures Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MARKET OUTLOOK
This report implies that the Middle East and Africa cosmetic surgery and procedures market is likely to witness revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate of 5.57% in the forecast period 2021-2028. South Africa, Turkey, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa form the market in this region.
Turkey ranks among the top globally in terms of aesthetic surgeries. This can be attributed to service quality and reasonable prices, making the country an attractive destination among international consumers.
Surgery TR is among the widely known cosmetic surgery facilities providing hair transplants in Istanbul and Izmir. Moreover, as per estimates, the pricing policy for aesthetic surgery is relatively lower than European countries and the US. Besides, the country has experienced surgeons, which supplements the growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedures market in Turkey.
Furthermore, the upward trend in the beauty and personal sectors has supported the development of the cosmetic surgery and procedures market. Factors such as the growing aging population, rise in disposable income, and changing lifestyle are expected to increase the demand for cosmetic procedures.
Along with this, the improving economy, availability of technologically advanced products, and exposure to western beauty standards are anticipated to stimulate the growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedures market across South Africa in the upcoming years.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Technological Advancements in Cosmetic Devices and Procedures
- Growing Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures
Market Challenges
- Side Effects Associated With Cosmetic Treatments
Market Opportunities
- Increasing Number of Men Undergoing Cosmetic Procedures
- Rising Awareness About Cosmetic Surgery Potential Benefits
Key Topics Covered:
1. Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
3. Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market Outlook - by Type
4. Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market - Country Outlook
5. Competitive Landscape
6. Research Methodology & Scope
Companies Mentioned
- Allergan
- Alma Lasers Ltd
- Bausch Health Companies Inc
- Candela Corporation
- Cutera Inc
- Cynosure Inc
- Galderma Laboratories Lp
- Ipsen Group
- Johnson and Johnson
- Merz Pharma
- Sientra Inc
- Sinclair Pharma
- Lumenis Ltd
