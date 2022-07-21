Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market Report 2022-2028: Increasing Number of Men Undergoing Cosmetic Procedures Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MARKET OUTLOOK

This report implies that the Middle East and Africa cosmetic surgery and procedures market is likely to witness revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate of 5.57% in the forecast period 2021-2028. South Africa, Turkey, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa form the market in this region.

Turkey ranks among the top globally in terms of aesthetic surgeries. This can be attributed to service quality and reasonable prices, making the country an attractive destination among international consumers.

Surgery TR is among the widely known cosmetic surgery facilities providing hair transplants in Istanbul and Izmir. Moreover, as per estimates, the pricing policy for aesthetic surgery is relatively lower than European countries and the US. Besides, the country has experienced surgeons, which supplements the growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedures market in Turkey.

Furthermore, the upward trend in the beauty and personal sectors has supported the development of the cosmetic surgery and procedures market. Factors such as the growing aging population, rise in disposable income, and changing lifestyle are expected to increase the demand for cosmetic procedures.

Along with this, the improving economy, availability of technologically advanced products, and exposure to western beauty standards are anticipated to stimulate the growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedures market across South Africa in the upcoming years.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Technological Advancements in Cosmetic Devices and Procedures

Growing Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures

Market Challenges

Side Effects Associated With Cosmetic Treatments

Market Opportunities

Increasing Number of Men Undergoing Cosmetic Procedures

Rising Awareness About Cosmetic Surgery Potential Benefits

Key Topics Covered:

1. Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market Outlook - by Type

4. Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market - Country Outlook

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Research Methodology & Scope

Companies Mentioned

Allergan

Alma Lasers Ltd

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Candela Corporation

Cutera Inc

Cynosure Inc

Galderma Laboratories Lp

Ipsen Group

Johnson and Johnson

Merz Pharma

Sientra Inc

Sinclair Pharma

Lumenis Ltd

