Zelus Partners With Rolling Loud as Festival’s Official Crypto Wallet

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zelus, the quick to create and easy-to-use multichain wallet, has partnered with Rolling Loud, the world’s largest hip-hop festival, as the festival's official crypto wallet. Together they will release free Digital Collectibles and offer festival attendees the opportunities to win other prizes available exclusively through the Zelus Wallet.

The first activation will occur at Rolling Loud Miami, July 22-24, 2022. Additional activations will take place at Rolling Loud Toronto (Sept 9-11, 2022) and Rolling Loud NYC (Sept 23-25, 2022).

Attendees can sign up for the wallet via the Zelus app on their mobile device where they can view and manage all of their digital collectibles across multiple blockchains, including those obtained at the festival.

"Rolling Loud strives to be at the cutting edge of all aspects of culture," says Rolling Loud Co-Founder/CEO Tariq Cherif, "so it was natural to partner with Zelus as our official crypto wallet. We've been very active in the web3 space, and Zelus offers the functionality and accessibility that best enables us to offer collectibles and rewards to our fans. Our partnership with Zelus allows us to keep evolving and more easily grow our Rolling Loud community in crypto and beyond."

Rolling Loud attendees are encouraged to be on the lookout for opportunities to claim collectibles on-site and other promotions for a chance to win exclusive prizes, like ticket upgrades, passes to future festivals, exclusive merch, airdrops, and more.

“As the largest hip-hop festival in the world, Rolling Loud is home to some of the most devoted music fans,” said Gregg Hamburger, Partner/CMO of Zelus. “The live event space is evolving, and pretty soon it will all center around the web3 ecosystem. Zelus is eager to help Rolling Loud fans get started in that journey.”

For additional information on Zelus, please visit https://zelus.io/.

About Zelus

Zelus is a 1-stop shop for the creation and issuance of NFTs, offering all the expertise necessary in a single company. Zelus has recently launched a new crypto wallet, a first of its kind, to accentuate NFT galleries and combine that with cross-chain compatibility. It’s designed to make the complex space of crypto and NFTs simple for all levels of blockchain knowledge. Learn more at https://zelus.io/ or by following Zelus on Twitter @ZelusWallet or Discord.