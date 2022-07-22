RingCentral® Enables Preferred Risk Insurance Services to Improve Customer Service as Call Volume Expands

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Preferred Risk Insurance Services (PRIS), a professional services company and subsidiary of Warrior Invictus Holding Co., enables its employees and clients to stay better connected and productive with RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions. With RingCentral MVP™ (Message, Video, Phone) and RingCentral Contact Center™, Preferred Risk Insurance will enable their employees to more efficiently respond to the needs of its fast growing customer base while giving employees the flexibility of working remotely.

Like many companies, Preferred Risk Insurance encountered significant challenges during the pandemic using legacy on-premises communications technology which caused call quality issues and broken customer experiences. It became vital for the company to upgrade to a cloud communications solution that would allow employees to call, message, and meet in one app. They also required a cloud contact center that would provide detailed routing and reporting capabilities, while enabling their agents to work from home.

“In risk insurance, there is no room for mistakes and delays. Because our call volume has grown tremendously, we chose RingCentral for its ability to scale and because it offers a tightly integrated communications solution that will enable us to continue providing top notch service to our customers,” said Sumit Roy, CIO for Preferred Risk Insurance Services. “Our prior solution did not allow our employees to work from home effectively. It became mission critical for us to choose a mobile-first cloud communication solution–which RingCentral delivers. Finally, RingCentral provides the most secure solution on the market – extremely important for Industry/Government Compliance in the insurance industry. With RingCentral, we have a win-win for both our customers and employees.”

Preferred Risk Insurance Taps Into Advanced Capabilities of RingCentral Contact Center

With RingCentral Contact Center, Preferred Risk Insurance will have the ability for their Claims Agents to take a recorded statement that can be added to an insurance claim, while also ensuring that they can still leverage end-to-end, automated call recordings for compliance purposes. In the next phase of their rollout of the RingCentral solution, Preferred Risk Insurance aims to address other needs by adding omnichannel interactions, quality analytics and other management tools, plus a custom CRM integration to streamline workflow and improve customer engagement.

"We're proud to be the provider of choice for Preferred Risk Insurance. Choosing our market leading UCaaS and CCaaS as an integrated solution will transform Preferred Risk's employee and customer experience,” said Carson Hostetter, chief revenue officer of RingCentral. “We look forward to working with them on the journey toward reduced costs, better scale, greater mobility, and reliability. Ultimately this will lead to happier employees, happier customers and greater success."

About Preferred Risk Insurance Services

Headquartered in Bedford Park, Illinois, Preferred Risk Insurance Services (PRIS) is a professional services management company owned and operated under the Warrior Invictus Holding Co. umbrella. Managed by a team of executives with over 90 years of experience in the insurance industry, PRIS specializes in accounting, marketing, legal, IT, printing, and claims processing services for regional auto and health insurance carriers. Preferred Risk Insurance Services, 6640 S. Cicero Ave., Bedford Park, IL 60638, 708-552-2424, PRISCorp.net.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems, RingCentral® empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, device, and device location. RingCentral offers three essential products in its portfolio, including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral Cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and allows customers to customize business workflows easily. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices worldwide.

