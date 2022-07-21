KBRA Commentary on Primary Tenant in Taurus 2019-1 FR DAC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to news sources, the Republic of France has announced the nationalisation of energy utility company Électricité de France, S.A. (“EDF”), which together with subsidiary ENEDIS, is the primary tenant in Taurus 2019-1 FR DAC, a CMBS single loan transaction secured by the borrower’s interest in 160 properties, most of which are mixed-use assets with office and Local Technical Area (“LTA”) uses. As of the latest investment report dated 4 May 2022, the portfolio derived 97.2% of the total gross rental income (GRI) from EDF and ENEDIS, a subsidiary of EDF.

EDF (Euronext: EDF) is an electric utility company that is 84.0% owned by the French government. The company provides power to over 35.0 million customers throughout the European zone and is the dominate energy provider in France, with close to 80.0% of the electricity output in the country. ENEDIS is a wholly-owned, operationally-independent subsidiary of EDF. The company is an electricity network distributor and is responsible for managing most of the electricity distribution network in France. ENEDIS provides daily development, maintenance, and operation across the electricity network and has a physical presence throughout France.

Further details were reported this week on the French government’s intention to acquire the remaining outstanding shares of EDF, fully nationalising the company. KBRA expects that the proposed nationalisation of EDF is highly likely to be consummated. Should this occur, no rating actions are anticipated as it should strengthen the credit profile of both EDF and ENEDIS, which will have credit characteristics consistent with a high investment grade rating. The tenant’s credit profile will continue to be considered in our ongoing monitoring and future surveillance reviews.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

This credit rating is endorsed by Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited for use in the European Union. Information on a credit rating’s endorsement status is available on its rating page at KBRA.com.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

There are certain issuers, entities or transactions rated by KBRA Europe or KBRA UK that may be or have relationships with Shareholders and/or Shareholder-Related Companies, as that term is defined in KBRA’s Shareholder and Shareholder Related Companies for KBRA Europe and KBRA UK Policy and Procedure. Relevant disclosure information may be found here.

About KBRA UK

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK is located at 1 Connaught Place, London, W2 2ET, United Kingdom.