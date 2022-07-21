Top Games Inc. Names Top Model Reina Triendl as Spokesperson for Popular Flagship Title “Evony-The Return of the King”

APIA, Samoa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Top Games Inc. has named award-winning actress, model and singer Reina Triendl as spokesperson for the company’s popular flagship RPG title "Evony-The Return of the King", the company announced today.

Triendl will be portrayed as “Princess Kaguya,” a new character in the game, and will debut her role in a web commercial currently in production that is planned for release at the end of this month.

An actress and singer who is also a renowned fashion model, Triendl will be featured in the web commercial playing a puzzle that when she fails to complete it, sends her courting hero to the labyrinth where the treasure sleeps, and in doing so, empowers other heroes to solve the uniquely engaging RPG content.

“Reina Triendl ideally embodies the beauty and imaginative fun of Princess Kaguya and the spirit of Evony-The Return of the King,” said David Guo, CEO of Top Games Inc. “We are thrilled that she will be our spokesperson in Japan for one of the world’s most popular RPGs.”

Among the most popular downloaded RPG titles worldwide, "Evony-The Return of the King" (iOS / Android), will now include new stages added in an updated version debuting Triendl. Evony is both an entertaining puzzle game and a full-scale strategy game where players can enjoy puzzles with pull-out pins and other engaging features. The puzzles are not only mini-games-within-a-game, they are also a substantial part of the content of this unique and popular title.

Top Games Inc. recently announced record sales growth and now ranks as the ninth overall grossing RPG company in the United States, according to tracking records from data.ai, with June marking the first time the company has entered the Top 10 of highest-grossing developers on the AppStore and Google Play.

Triendl began working as a model in high school and in 2011, made her singing debut as a featured artist on Rocketman's song "Love Disco." Triendl performed in the lead role in the 2015 horror film Tag, earning her the Best Actress Award at the 19th Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada. In 2021, she starred in Watashitachi Kekkon Shimashita 2 and We Got Married, and her second photobook published in January 2022's Aimai reached fifth place on Oricon's weekly photobook chart.

Top Games plans to continue building on its popular catalog by releasing exciting titles with top-requested features, including co-op gameplay, 3-D sequencing, and real-time strategy play throughout this year.

About Top Games Inc.

Top Games Inc. is a global game developer with releases available in more than 150 countries and 26 languages. Since its founding in 2015, the company’s titles have consistently ranked on the top downloaded and highest-grossing lists through both Apple and Google. Top Games research and development team consistently looks for new ways to engage and surprise gaming fans and the company’s upcoming titles include Region of Dragon and Mafia Origins. More information is available at www.topgamesinc.com.