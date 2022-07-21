Ignite Sales Accelerates Momentum Ending Q2 2022 with Signing 11 New Banks and Credit Unions

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ignite Sales, Inc., the leader in retail banking customer and member engagement technology, today announced that it concluded the 2nd quarter with robust growth, adding 11 new clients and expanding relationships with existing clients.

During the first six months of 2022, eight credit unions (Alabama Credit Union, Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union, Auburn University Credit Union, Bossier Federal Credit Union, BRECO Federal Credit Union, Education First Credit Union, Essential Federal Credit Union, Jefferson Credit Union, Neighbors Federal Credit Union, and Red Oak Credit Union) and three banks (Equity Bank, Gulf Coast Bank and Trust, and State Bank of Utah) have chosen Ignite’s sales engagement platform to enable them to drive growth and deepen member and customer relationships. In addition, Ignite grew its existing client relationships in Q2 with two large Midwest regional banks by expanding the usage of Ignite solutions to commercial and small business banking. The Company also announced that its partnerships with Vericast and ACUSI successfully expanded Ignite’s market presence.

“Our partnership with Ignite Sales is enabling our bank and credit union clients to take the next step in their digital transformation,” said Scott Hansen, Executive Vice President, Vericast. “Account Advisor – Powered by Ignite Sales enables them to digitally engage in a more meaningful way and uncover customer and member financial needs and deliver personalized and highly accurate product recommendations.”

“Ignite Sales technology provides immense value to our credit union partners in enhancing their member engagement strategy,” said Tommy Cobb, president of ACUSI. “Ignite’s conversation guides enable them to deliver an exceptional personalized experience, build relationships and drive member growth.”

Ignite’s intelligent conversation guides enable banks and credit unions to provide tailored conversations that discover customers’ and members’ unique needs in an empathetic and caring manner while delivering personal, accurate, and consistent recommendations to meet those needs. As a result, customers and members are guided to the right solutions fulfilling their needs wherever they are, 24/7.

About Ignite Sales

Ignite Sales empowers banks and credit unions to deliver exceptional personalized and engaging experiences on all channels to sell more, build relationships and drive growth. For over 20 years, Ignite has enabled its customers to increase revenue, be more competitive, compliant, and efficient during the sales process. Financial institutions generate $1 million in value per billion in assets with Ignite’s innovative customer engagement technology. Visit us at www.ignitesales.com

Follow Ignite on Twitter.

Connect with Ignite on LinkedIn.

About Vericast

Vericast is reimagining marketing solutions one business-to-human connection at a time. By influencing how over 120 million households eat, shop, buy, save and borrow, Vericast fuels commerce, drives economic growth and directly accelerates revenue potential for thousands of brands and businesses. While its award-winning portfolio of products, technology and solutions are part of the Vericast story, its people are the true differentiators; trailblazers in data intelligence, marketing services, transaction solutions, campaign management and media delivery.