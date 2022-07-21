Joe McLean and Intersect Capital Join in Growth of MAI Capital Management

CLEVELAND & SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAI Capital Management (“MAI”), a registered investment adviser amplifies its national growth strategy by partnering with Joe McLean and Intersect Capital (“Intersect”). Intersect, a California-based wealth management firm has a shared client-centric philosophy, which is at the heart of MAI’s vision of taking care of their clients’ financial and business affairs so that their clients can stay fully focused on their passion.

“Intersect delivers comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services with a strong focus on the client that is 100% in alignment with MAI,” said Rick Buoncore, Managing Partner at MAI. “We look forward to working closely with Joe and his team as we continue to build one of the best sports & entertainment wealth management platforms in the country.

Intersect was founded with the goal of delivering highly personalized solutions to a select group of high-net-worth clients with a focus on providing family office services for professional athletes, entrepreneurs, and entertainers. McLean added, “Our clients have dedicated their lives to achieving generational success for themselves and their families. MAI’s recent partnership with Galway allows us to forge a new path forward while elevating our capabilities to meet the needs of our clients delivering an innovative range of solutions to meet and exceed the high standards of each client we serve."

The introduction of Intersect came via Galway Holdings, a financial services distribution platform. Galway completed its acquisition of MAI in September 2021 with an aligned partnership for MAI’s ongoing and strategic growth through M&A and organic activity and broadening its client service offerings.

“Our partnership with Joe and his team further broadens MAI’s wealth management footprint and strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive wealth management services and tailored solutions to address the unique needs of athletes, entertainers, and executive clients,” added John Hahn, Executive Chairman at Galway.

About MAI Capital Management

MAI is a fee-based registered investment adviser and wealth management firm based in Cleveland with 17 additional offices nationwide. As of June 30, 2022, MAI’s assets under management totaled $13.4B. The firm also provides comprehensive investment management and planning services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and athletes. MAI is led by Managing Partner Rick Buoncore. For more information, please visit www.mai.capital.

About Galway Holdings

Galway Holdings, LP (“Galway”) is a diversified financial services distribution platform focused on product distribution and differentiated client service leveraging technology, data analytics, and innovative risk-sharing solutions.