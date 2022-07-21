REEF Launches First Ever “Virtual Food Hall” at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

RALEIGH & DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travelers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport can now order meals for pick-up through REEF’s first-of-its-kind virtual food hall, an evolved ghost kitchen, in Terminal 2. The “getREEF Virtual Food Hall” is operated by REEF and its Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise partner, HUBB Kitchens, led by Jason Johnson. The kitchen features nine popular brands including fast-growing international favorites such as Krispy Rice, 800 Degrees Pizza, Pei Wei, Xochimex Cantina Grill, Zinburger, and Rebel Wings, as well as local concepts Beyu Caffé, Hubb Kitchen and American Meltdown.

“RDU’s ghost kitchen allows travelers to order from nine different restaurants from their smartphone phone or kiosk in one seamless transaction,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “The virtual kitchen uses cutting edge technology to provide more dining options, added convenience and a contactless ordering and payment experience.”

Customers can place and pay for their orders on their mobile devices or directly at getREEF kiosks, located in Terminal 2, near Gate C9. Orders are picked up in specially-marked lockers near the order kiosks. Travelers will be able to mix and match food from any of the brands in the same transaction for greater variety and convenience when dining on the fly. In the future, the virtual food hall will offer delivery to guests at their gate, providing additional convenience for travelers waiting for their flight.

“REEF’s first-ever virtual food hall brings dramatic innovation to the future of airport dining by giving travelers unprecedented variety and convenience,” said Valentina Ellison, senior vice president of REEF Kitchens. “We look forward to continuing to work with RDU as we serve delicious meals to travelers and continue to pioneer the future of the ghost kitchen industry.”

In addition to leveraging REEF’s platform and ecosystem, getREEF Virtual Food Hall will feature a custom digital ordering experience developed in-house, paired with some of the largest ambient food storage lockers ever used. REEF expects to rotate brands and menu offerings to suit travelers’ evolving taste and preferences as its portfolio of partnerships continues to grow.

REEF is a leading operator of ghost kitchens globally, and continues to expand across North America, Europe and the Middle East following partnerships with Wendy’s, DJ Khaled, C3 and others.

About REEF

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that bring the best goods, services, and experiences to the neighborhood. With a proximity ecosystem of over 8,000 locations and a team of over 15,000 people, REEF is the largest operator of mobility real estate and delivery-only kitchens in North America. By bringing the world to your block, we’re making the place you live, the place you love to be.

About the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority

The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority operates Raleigh-Durham International Airport. RDU connects central and eastern North Carolina to the people and places that matter most, serving more than 14 million passengers in 2019. RDU powers our region’s economy with a $15.1 billion annual economic impact and supports nearly 100,000 local and regional jobs. RDU was rated in the Top Three in passenger satisfaction among large North American Airports in a 2021 J.D. Power survey. Learn more online about the Airport Authority board, including its monthly meetings.