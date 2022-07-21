HanesBrands Chosen as a Primary Apparel Partner by the University of Tennessee

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HanesBrands (HBI), the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, announced today it has entered a new 10-year partnership with the University of Tennessee as a primary apparel partner. Under the strategic agreement, HanesBrands has exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute high-quality, on-trend fanwear across mass and local channels, broadening the university’s access to retail markets.

UT joins the University of Southern California, University of Texas, The Ohio State University, University of North Carolina, University of Georgia, Villanova, and University of South Carolina, among others, that have primary apparel partnerships with HBI.

With industry-leading in-house design expertise, manufacturing proficiency and a commitment to responsible, transparent manufacturing, HBI will develop an expansive collection of men’s, women’s, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel. These consumer-driven collections, available now, include the company’s iconic Champion and Hanes brands as well as the eco-forward Alternative Apparel brand.

“We’re excited to partner with Tennessee and give their passionate, loyal fanbase even more to cheer about,” said John Fryer, President of Sports Apparel at HanesBrands. “UT fans repeatedly show how much they support their Vols and Lady Vols across Tennessee Athletics. Our iconic brands resonate with consumers world-wide, and we will help UT enhance fan engagement and expand their retail footprint nationally and in the Knoxville area.”

UT is just one of two schools in NCAA Division I history to own the No. 1 national ranking in football, women's basketball, men's basketball, softball and baseball.

As part of the partnership, HBI will create special activations and enhanced retail presentations designed to elevate the UT brand and fan experience. This fall, HBI will be on Rocky Top for a special Champion brand activation in conjunction with the VOL Shop prior to the Vols football game against Florida on September 24. In addition, HBI is partnering with Tennessee on a new, co-branded mobile merchandise kiosk for use at home athletic events.

The new partnership with HanesBrands follows a detailed analysis of the Tennessee trademark licensing program and a competitive proposal process completed in conjunction with the university’s exclusive licensing agent, CLC. In addition to these exclusive programs, Tennessee will continue its partnership with Nike as the provider of performance products and specific fan merchandise. Tennessee will also continue to license other apparel companies in key product categories to meet the diverse needs of Vols fans.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 59,000 associates in 33 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, launched aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

CLC

CLC is the nation’s leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of LEARFIELD, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.