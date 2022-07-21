Ezoic Announces “Content Month” With Line-Up of SEO, Affiliate Marketing, and Online Advertising Experts and Sneak Peek of Platform’s Newest Features

Doug Cunnington of Niche Site Project invites digital publishers interested in learning about latest technologies and methods for building audiences and increasing website revenue to join Ezoic's Content Month starting August 1.

Doug Cunnington of Niche Site Project invites digital publishers interested in learning about latest technologies and methods for building audiences and increasing website revenue to join Ezoic's Content Month starting August 1.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ezoic, the AI-driven technology platform for digital publishers, will present Content Month beginning August 1 at 10 a.m. PDT. The month-long event will feature new products and advice from industry insiders on how to grow audiences, enhance user experience with quality content, better monetize websites, and attract key advertisers.

Throughout the month, Ezoic will also provide a first look at its new platform tools for digital publishers. Each product enhancement represents features and services most widely requested by publishers and the ecosystem at large.

Register for Content Month

A few of the exciting presentations available each week during Ezoic Content Month include:

Week 1: Monetizing Content – On-Demand Video Presentation featuring Vahe Arabian, CEO and Founder of State of Digital Publishing Week 2: SEO – Featuring Barry Schwartz, Founder of SEO blog, Search Engine Roundtable, and Executive Editor at Search Engine Land; and Doug Cunnington of Niche Site Project, leading a panel discussion with fellow digital publishing and SEO experts Week 3: Email & Social Media – On-Demand Video Featuring Chelsea Clarke, Founder of Her Paper Route and Herpaperroute.com Week 4: Video – Ricky Kesler, Co-founder of IncomeSchool.com, discussing video strategy, followed by Q&A

“Site owners and content creators know their businesses hinge on building an audience. The prerequisite for growing an audience is understanding and developing high-quality content. Throughout August we’ll be sharing unprecedented resources to help publishers—many of which are available whether they use Ezoic or not—and inviting experts who have grown large audiences to weigh-in on where they see things headed. The information and resources shared throughout this event will be something publishers can leverage to hit that next stage of growth as the market continues to evolve faster than ever before,” says Ezoic CMO Tyler Bishop.

Ezoic Content Month courses include these and more:

Quick SEO Wins You Can Apply Today



Five Simple Non-Ad-Related Income Streams



How to Use Social Media Followers to Increase Your Site Revenue



How to Turn Pre-existing Content into Video

See the complete Ezoic Content Month schedule of live sessions with expert speakers.

Each week, participants will be entered into a sweepstakes where winners will receive a 10,000-word content package from Hands Off Publishing. At month’s end, a grand prize winner will win a 30,000-word customized content package from Niche Website Builders. Individuals not already Ezoic customers that sign up in August are eligible for a special offer as part of the sweepstakes.

About Ezoic

Ezoic is the leading AI technology for online publishers and websites to monetize content with display ads. Ezoic is a Google Certified Publishing Partner that hosts about 35,000+ domains, enabling them to streamline implementation, optimization, and testing of ads and ad partners alongside intelligent tools and features for site speed, SEO, and more. Visit: www.ezoic.com.