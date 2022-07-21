CommScope Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Industrial Manufacturing with Private Wireless Network Solution

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced today that it has collaborated with Microsoft to create a converged private wireless network solution, enabling new low-latency and mobile applications to transform industrial manufacturing.

CommScope successfully deployed the combined solution—using Microsoft Azure private MEC and CommScope CBRS access points—in its own manufacturing innovation center in Shakopee, Minnesota. Through this cloud-connected, low-latency private wireless network, CommScope is already improving both the operational efficiency and manufacturing agility of its facilities.

This solution brings augmented reality applications and cloud-based manufacturing tools to factory engineers. This includes immersive technology training, aggregated assembly line data, and real-time remote assistance to improve production ramp times and worker capabilities. CommScope also leverages its low-latency wireless network to mobilize testing equipment across the production line. As an example, specialized microscopes are now mobilized so fiber optic quality testing can be done anywhere in real time as opposed to pulling product off the line.

“CommScope is excited to work with Microsoft to enable the next generation of private wireless networks,” said Upendra Pingle, SVP Intelligent Cellular Networks, CommScope. “We have deployed Microsoft’s private MEC platform in combination with CBRS access points in our own manufacturing innovation center to improve operational efficiencies. Together, we are showcasing the immediate, real-world advantages of private networking in industrial manufacturing, as our combined solution paves the way for the evolution of private wireless networks and manufacturing.”

“We see a tremendous opportunity to transform workforce efficiency by making it easy to deploy and develop private wireless that can underpin agile factories,” said Shriraj Gaglani, GM for Azure for Operators at Microsoft. “We collaborated with CommScope to implement use cases that increase worker and production line efficiency, and to help incubate and inspire industry 4.0 transformations.”

Please view demonstration video here.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope