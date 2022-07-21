Satellite Built by Open Cosmos and RHEA Group to Fly on LauncherOne as Part of First UK Mission

LONG BEACH, Calif. & FARNBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In what will be a mission of firsts, Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB), a leading launch provider, announced today that it has been selected to launch RHEA Group’s first satellite into space. The international engineering and solutions firm is working with Open Cosmos to design, build and operate its mission. Open Cosmos and RHEA have selected Virgin Orbit from its UK business to carry the satellite, DOVER Pathfinder (DOVER), to Low Earth Orbit aboard its historic flight from Spaceport Cornwall later this year. The mission will mark the first time in history that a satellite launch has been conducted from British soil, helping fulfill the goals of the UK government to enable full end-to-end space capability.

DOVER is funded in part by the UK Space Agency through the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Navigation Programme (NAVISP), which was created to support innovation and competitiveness in the European position, navigation, and timing (PNT) landscape. The DOVER satellite, for which the payload was designed by the RHEA team in the UK, and is built by UK-based Open Cosmos, will serve as a pathfinder for resilient global navigation satellite systems.

“We are delighted to have been selected by RHEA Group and Open Cosmos for their first joint mission. The fact that the DOVER Pathfinder satellite was designed and built in the UK by Open Cosmos, was co-funded by the UK Space Agency and the European Space Agency, and now will be launched by Virgin Orbit from Spaceport Cornwall, is a great example of the power that comes with the infusion of space collaboration taking place across the globe,” said Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart. “The work RHEA will do with DOVER will help to assure reliable navigation, which touches all of us and can be vital for everything from environmentally efficient shipping to national security.”

RHEA Group is privately-owned and has specialized in providing bespoke engineering solutions, system development and security services for space, military, government, and other critical infrastructures since its founding in 1992.

John Bone, RHEA Group’s Chief Commercial Officer and UK Vice President, has expressed that the company is pleased to be joining Virgin Orbit in this historic mission.

“We are celebrating our 30th anniversary this year, and we can’t think of a better way to mark this milestone than by partnering with Virgin Orbit to launch our first ever satellite as part of such an historic launch,” said Bone.

Emma Jones, RHEA UK Business Director, noted that DOVER was named after the Dover Strait, the narrowest part of the English Channel which is also known to possess the busiest shipping lanes. Historically, the Dover Straight has been a key location for testing new techniques for PNT.

Open Cosmos is focused on the delivery of satellite missions and the data of the world they can gather from space. Since its creation in 2015, it has developed multiple advanced satellites for telecommunications, earth observation, navigation, and science.

Aleix Megias, Open Cosmos’ Co-Founder and VP of Operations, has expressed that the company is pleased to be joining Virgin Orbit in this historic mission. “It is a pleasure to join Virgin Orbit’s first launch from the UK with this first pathfinder satellite mission of RHEA. The short delivery time of this mission is a demonstration of our capabilities to provide responsive manufacturing, launch and operations of satellite infrastructure, all from the UK. This is why we founded Open Cosmos, to enable companies, organizations and governments to launch their own satellites and benefit from the ability to collect and monitor data from space,” Megias said.

This first-ever orbital launch from British soil will also be Virgin Orbit’s first overseas flight. It will also serve as LauncherOne’s fifth consecutive mission carrying commercial and government customers since beginning operations in 2021, an achievement which demonstrates its ability to launch from any 747-capable airfield globally. Virgin Orbit has been working closely with the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Royal Air Force (RAF), and the Spaceport Cornwall team to make all necessary preparations for mission liftoff.

To track the launch progress, subscribe to our newsletter at virginorbit.com and follow Virgin Orbit on LinkedIn, Twitter @virginorbit, and Instagram @virgin.orbit.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747-400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer’s needs. Learn more at www.virginorbit.com and visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @virginorbit, and Instagram @virgin.orbit.

Learn About RHEA Group

RHEA Group is a privately-owned professional engineering and solutions company, providing bespoke engineering solutions, system development and security services for space, military, government, and other critical infrastructures. Since its creation in 1992, RHEA has built a reputation as a trusted partner, developing tailored solutions that help drive organizational and cultural initiatives, leading to sustainable, added value for its customers.

Headquartered in Belgium, RHEA Group employs over 750 people and has offices in Belgium, UK, Czech Republic, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Canada, and works at client premises throughout Europe and North America. RHEA is ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified.

About Open Cosmos

Open Cosmos is a business focused on solving the world's biggest challenges through the delivery of satellite missions and the data of the world that they can gather from space. This includes designing, building, launching, and operating small satellites as well as providing data and services through an innovative platform. Since its creation in 2015, the company has developed multiple advanced satellites for telecommunications, earth observation, navigation and science. The company is on a high growth path with presence in the UK, Spain, France and soon Portugal.

About Spaceport Cornwall

For video and other media content: www.spaceportcornwall.com/media.

Spaceport Cornwall is the horizontal space launch site at Cornwall Airport Newquay, located in South West England. Spaceport Cornwall is a partnership between Cornwall Council, commercial launch operator Virgin Orbit and Goonhilly Earth Station. The consortium is preparing to deliver a small satellite launch into lower Earth Orbit for the first time ever from the UK. The joint project is funded by the UK Space Agency, Cornwall Council, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership and Virgin Orbit.

Web: https://spaceportcornwall.com/

Twitter:@SpaceCornwall

Instagram:@spacecornwall

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/spaceport-cornwall/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Spacecornwall/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the expected UK-based space activities and launches. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the Company’s ability to access sources of capital; its ability to grow market share in the developing space economy; market acceptance of its current and planned products and services and ability to achieve sufficient production volumes, as well as the factors, risks and uncertainties included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022, as well as in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.virginorbit.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Virgin Orbit assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Virgin Orbit gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.