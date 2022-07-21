Alef Partners With LittleBird for Enhanced Smart Home Network Connectivity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alef, the first mobile Edge API Platform, announced today that they have signed a multi-million dollar deal with LittleBird, a smart technology platform for residential communities. LittleBird will use Alef’s LTE/5G core services and APIs to enable a private mobile network, using Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum for LittleBird’s Smart Technologies application of residential properties across the U.S.

This partnership removes the complexity of deploying a private mobile network and allows LittleBird to launch across multiple properties quickly and affordably.

LittleBird will be able to control their smart home automation and smart access control devices across their property portfolio while connecting to Alef’s network to increase mobility to otherwise inaccessible locations. Utilizing Alef’s APIs to stand up a private mobile network gives LittleBird an alternative to traditional mobile network operators through a cost-effective, low latency network that expands reach across their many U.S. locations.

“Through this partnership, Alef will provide LittleBird with an alternate path to traditional network providers using CBRS spectrum. This ultimately removes the cost of deploying a full-stack network, and increases efficiency of applications run via our programmable APIs,” said Mike Mulica, CEO at Alef. “Smart home functions and smart services offer value to residents and are in high demand, and we look forward to working alongside LittleBird to provide these capabilities.”

LittleBird's smart technology platform allows residents to use their smartphones to control smart home automation devices in their residential units, as well as interact with LittleBird's video intercom and smartphone access readers, creating a safer, more convenient, and comfortable resident experience. The key to optimizing these services is constant, dedicated data for successful delivery of applications. However, the connectivity that is required for this new construction, as well as properties built in the 1990’s or before, is not always available in these locations, which is why Alef’s API approach using CBRS spectrum is more efficient.

"We believe it's important to deliver a fully-integrated resident experience that unifies convenient access control, smart home automation, and resident engagement features in a single platform," said Ryan Maguire, General Manager at LittleBird. "Our partnership with Alef unlocks the ability to bring this platform to properties that previously might not have been a good fit, increasing our growth potential and ability to serve more residents."

Learn more about partnering with Alef here.

Learn more about LittleBird's smart technology for residential communities.

About Alef

Alef is the first Edge API Platform company that gives enterprises and developers the independence to create, customize, and control their own private network infrastructure, in less than 60 minutes. Its flagship Mobile Network as a Service product removes long deployment times and the complexity of working with mobile network operators. Alef simplifies edge computing through open APIs that unleash the massive power of the edge internet economy.

About LittleBird

LittleBird is the only complete resident experience platform for residential communities, providing fully-integrated access control, home automation, and resident engagement features that deliver comfort, convenience, and peace of mind.