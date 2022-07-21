Birch Family Services Named “2022-23 Charity Partner” by Lloyds Bank North America

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Birch Family Services, a leading provider of education and community support services for people with autism and developmental disabilities in New York City, is honored to announce that it has been named the Lloyds Bank North America’s 2022-23 Charity Partner.

As part of the Lloyds Bank North America Responsible Business program, the chosen Charity Partner is the principal nonprofit that the bank will support through fundraising efforts throughout the next two years. Birch Family Services was selected by Lloyds Bank North America employees as this year’s charity partner.

Over the last several years, Lloyds Bank North America employees have participated in several Birch Family Services activities, including volunteering as part of the organization’s mentorship program. When Lloyds Bank North America started the process of selecting a new Charity Partner, Birch Family Services was nominated by several employees who had spent time volunteering with the organization.

“Our friends at Lloyds Bank North America have partnered with us in significant ways over the years, including helping us host our inaugural golf tournament earlier this year in which we raised $125K to strengthen our high-quality educational and community support services,” said Matt Sturiale, CEO of Birch Family Services. “We appreciate their continued support and generosity. This further validates the life-changing impact our colleagues have on the people we serve.”

“Lloyds Bank's vision is not only to be the best bank for our clients, but also to be the best bank for our colleagues and our communities. Part of being both a responsible and a sustainable business means having trusting and lasting relationships with the businesses and communities we serve. We have a long history of supporting non-profits and we couldn’t be more excited about partnering with Birch as our chosen Charity Partner for the next two years,” said Samir Lalvani, CEO - Country Head for Lloyds Bank North America. “Now more than ever, companies need to focus on supporting non-profits in our local communities. The impacts of the ongoing pandemic continue to limit access to programs and to sources of funding for those who need it the most. I speak on behalf of everyone at Lloyds when I say that we are proud to partner with Birch and support in any way we can.”

Since its inception as one of the city’s first special education schools over 45 years ago, Birch Family Services has helped establish innovative programs and practices that have dramatically improved the quality of life and success of people with disabilities in New York. The organization is dedicated to not only fighting for the fundamental rights of people with disabilities but also for their long-term educational, professional, social and emotional success and well-being.

For information about donation opportunities through Birch Family Services, visit https://birchfamilyservices.org/.

About Birch Family Services

Birch Family Services empowers individuals with autism and developmental disabilities to lead fulfilling lives. From preschool to graduation, employment and beyond, Birch Family Services offers fully integrated programs to support individuals in achieving their goals throughout their lifetime. For over 45 years, Birch Family Services has been a leading provider of education, employment and residential programs in New York. Every year, the organization supports more than 2,000 people with disabilities across 30 locations in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. For more information, visit www.birchfamilyservices.org.

About Lloyds Bank North America