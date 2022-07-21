Riskonnect Named One of UK’s Best WorkplacesTM for Women

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced it has been named on the 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women list by Great Place to Work® UK. The provider’s distinction was based on employee feedback to over 60 survey questions around the extent to which the organisation creates a great and inclusive workplace.

“We’re dedicated to making Riskonnect a supportive, fulfilling, and rewarding workplace for all of our people. We celebrate differences across our team and ensure everyone feels welcome and appreciated,” said Riskonnect’s Chief Human Resources Officer Kevin Crow. “This recognition by Great Place to Work® UK is a huge honour and direct evidence that the hard work we’ve put into fostering an incredible work environment is paying off.”

The UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women list recognises organisations that empower employees to reach their full human potential, no matter who they are or what they do. These organisations ensure women’s daily experiences are positive and that women are fairly represented in the workforce and throughout upper management. Companies that make the list also recognise that women are a valuable talent pool.

“Now in its fifth year, our 2022 list showcases the largest collection of Best Workplaces for Women that the UK has ever recognised. These results are based on what women themselves have anonymously reported to us about their workplace experience and how well represented they are in the workforce and management. Ensuring people aren’t discriminated against, placing positive value on our differences, creating fair access and advancement for all, and fostering a sense of value and empowerment in employees is what being a Great Place to Work® is all about,” said Great Place to Work® UK’s Managing Director Benedict Gautrey.

This achievement follows several others for Riskonnect, including its Great Place to Work Certification in the UK by Great Place to Work® and recognition as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® by the U.S. National Association for Business Resources in Atlanta and Chicago for the fourth year in a row. Riskonnect was also honoured as one of Business Insurance’s 2021 Best Places to Work in Insurance.

Please see here for more information on Riskonnect and current employment opportunities.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organisations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 2,000 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 800 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women awards enable these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.