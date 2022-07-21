Jestertainment Introduces Happy Hour Sessions—a New YouTube Show Spotlighting Two Artists Writing and Recording an Original Song Each Week

Happy Hour Sessions, a weekly YouTube series premiering on 7/27/22, explores what happens when a couple of musicians get into a room, enjoy some drinks, talk about life, all while writing a song together (Video courtesy of Jestertainment)

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Jestertainment will launch Happy Hour Sessions, a groundbreaking weekly YouTube series that provides an inside view into the common curiosity about how songs are written. The show is hosted by its creator, George Chase Jr., songwriter, musician, and lead singer of the indie alt rock band The Sublets.

In each episode, Chase welcomes a talented co-star, and the two will write and record a song within a few hours, while chatting about music and enjoying a few cocktails. The pair will write every song from scratch using a randomly selected song to spark inspiration.

“Happy Hour Sessions provides a journey into the songwriting process while getting to know the artists themselves in a fun and laidback environment,” Chase says. Conversation, insight, and humor fill each episode, and a final song recording wraps the show. The diverse group of artists featured in the series include an up-and-coming pop star, a touring member of a national blues rock band, an American Idol finalist, and more. Original music created during the show represents a variety of genres, ranging from rock and country to ballads and love songs.

Seasons One and Two will air back-to-back weekly for 16 weeks on YouTube, with two 30-minute episodes releasing on July 27, 2022. Season Three returns in the fall.

“Watch Happy Hour Sessions weekly to see what happens when a couple of musicians get into a room, enjoy some drinks, talk about life, all while writing a song together,” Chase says.

About Jestertainment

Jestertainment, a Cleveland-based media and entertainment company, is also an independent record label offering artist management, marketing, and promotional strategy. The company manages multiple artists, including The Sublets and Chayla Hope.

Social Links

YouTube: Happy Hour Sessions

Facebook: @HappyHourSessions

Instagram: @HappyHourSessions

Twitter: @HappyHourSongs

TikTok: @HappyHourSessions