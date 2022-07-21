CommerceIQ Selected as a Walmart Platform Partner

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommerceIQ, a leading Retail Ecommerce Management Platform, today announced a new partnership with Walmart Connect. CommerceIQ is now fully integrated with Walmart Connect APIs and offers automated management of Sponsored Product and Sponsored Brand Amplifier advertising.

Walmart Connect is the closed-loop media business for America’s largest omnichannel retailer, Walmart. More than 150 million U.S. customers shop at Walmart every week, in store and online. Ninety-percent of American households shop with Walmart every year – making it the country’s #1 grocer and #2 ecommerce platform.

As the U.S. arm of Walmart’s $2.1 billion global advertising business, Walmart Connect is one of the fastest-growing retail media businesses in the industry. Through Walmart Connect, marketers can tap into Walmart’s scale and reach, including the retailer’s extensive first-party customer insights.

CommerceIQ can drive significant gains for its customers on the Walmart platform, in traditional advertising metrics like ROAS and beyond, with representative results consisting of an 18% incremental lift in revenue and 100%+ gains in share of voice (SOV).

CommerceIQ Retail Media Management for Walmart Connect is a force multiplier for brand advertisers and ecommerce leaders by providing:

Retail-aware and share of voice (SOV) optimized algorithms that can drive incremental sales, and ROI – not stopping at only return on advertising spend (ROAS)

Integrated full-funnel optimization to activate shoppers across their purchase journey by optimizing Sponsored Product, Sponsored Brand Amplifier, and onsite and offsite display advertising

Strategy builder to drive automated actions based on business objectives such as awareness, new product launch, media efficiency, and conversion

Self-service reporting that enables brands to build any custom report within seconds

Powered by machine-learning led automations in real time and at scale

Flexible consumption models: bring-your-own-agency, managed services, or self-service software

“Walmart is a leader and true innovator in omnichannel and retail ecommerce. It is an honor to be selected as a Walmart Platform Partner,” said Guru Hariharan, CEO of CommerceIQ. “Advertisers love the reach of Walmart Connect’s retail media platform and have driven its explosive growth. We’re thrilled that this partnership will help brands crush their ad performance goals and broader business objectives of driving profitable market share growth on Walmart.”

CommerceIQ is a single solution that intelligently automates all aspects of Retail Ecommerce Management in a unified platform by connecting ecommerce category analytics, retail media management, sales management, and operations management. Today, CommerceIQ has more than 2,200 brands that use its platform daily to maximize incremental sales, category market share, and unit profitability through online retailers such as Walmart.com and dozens of others.

About CommerceIQ

CommerceIQ is a leading Retail Ecommerce Management Platform, unlocking profitable market share growth for consumer brands through intelligent automation. Its unified platform applies machine learning and automation across marketing, supply chain, and sales operations to help brands boost share-of-voice (SOV), minimize out-of-stock (OOS), and prevent revenue leakage. With worldwide retail ecommerce growth expected to reach $7.4 trillion in 2025, mastering operational scale and unit economics through retail ecommerce channels is essential. Nestle, Colgate, Whirlpool, and more than 2,200 consumer goods leaders use CommerceIQ as the single source of truth for their retail ecommerce. CommerceIQ has raised $200 million from venture investors including Softbank, Insight Partners, and Madrona Venture Group. For more information, visit https://www.commerceiq.ai/