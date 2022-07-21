Harford Mutual Insurance Group Taps One Inc’s ClaimsPay® for Fast and Easy Reimbursement Experience

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that property and casualty carrier, Harford Mutual Insurance Group (Harford Mutual), has selected One Inc’s ClaimsPay® to help process claims payments and synchronize the company’s workflow. The success of ClaimsPay marks the growing number of clients utilizing One Inc for payment digitization.

Headquartered in Bel Air, Maryland, Harford Mutual is represented by nearly 450 independent insurance agencies and is licensed in nine states and the District of Columbia. Harford Mutual’s selection of One Inc’s ClaimsPay is its latest step forward in assuring that its policyholders are taken care of in the critical moments when a claim is initiated, adjusted, and completed.

As part of their campaign to digitize its customer experience and more efficiently manage its property and casualty policies, Harford Mutual will integrate One Inc’s ClaimsPay technology with their claims administration software provider, Origami Risk. With ClaimsPay, Harford Mutual’s policyholders will have seamless and efficient access to multiple payment options, and underwriters will have a powerful tool to aid in customer retention while reducing expenses and bolstering data security and compliance.

“ Integrating One Inc’s ClaimsPay with Origami was a natural choice as we sought to innovate this vital area of our business,” said Wayne Gearhart, Vice President of Claims at Harford Mutual. “ We are very happy with the selection and the benefits both platforms can provide to our team and, more importantly, our customers. Along with security, speed, and ease of the process, these technology solutions are of paramount importance to us as we upgrade our customer and employee experiences.”

“ Instant payments deliver a compelling customer value proposition and a competitive advantage to businesses,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO at One Inc. “ As Harford Mutual adopts new ways to be more efficient, many insurers are eyeing their claims technology to provide digital infrastructure that can help them rapidly adapt to the ever-changing needs of customers and stay ahead of the competition. We are proud that carriers like Harford Mutual are choosing One Inc for claims payment transformation and additionally pleased to run these integrations with partners like Origami.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group (HMIG), founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. Headquartered in Bel Air, Maryland, the company is represented by nearly 450 independent insurance agencies who in turn, are supported by expert in-house staff of underwriters, claims professionals, and insurance specialists. Licensed in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington D.C., HMIG wrote $290 million in direct written premium in 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.harfordmutual.com/.