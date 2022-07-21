Tyler Technologies Announces Partnership with Infinite Campus for Student Information Solutions

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today a formal partnership with Infinite Campus, a proven provider of student information system (SIS) products that help school districts streamline educational processes, promote stakeholder collaboration, and personalize learning. Through this partnership, the Infinite Campus solution will be the preferred student information system available to Tyler clients. Existing clients using Tyler student information solutions will be jointly supported through migration to Infinite Campus, and this migration will be offered at no additional cost for the majority of these clients, depending on district size.

“Tyler’s priority has always been providing our clients with the best solutions possible. Given the compliance-heavy market and resources required to support our SIS products in the market today, we have carefully chosen to partner with Infinite Campus to best serve our SIS clients in this ever-changing space,” said Sean Marlow, senior vice president and general manager of Tyler’s Schools solutions. “We are committed to providing a seamless transition to our clients, including a smooth data conversion to Infinite Campus’ solution. At the same time, this partnership allows us to strengthen our focus on our industry-leading K-12 products in ERP and student transportation.”

This partnership continues Tyler’s ongoing mission to connect the public sector — including K-12 districts — with integrated technology. Specifically, Infinite Campus will provide its leading SIS solution to Tyler’s clients, and Tyler will be able to deliver its leading ERP and student transportation solutions to Infinite Campus clients. Over time, the two companies will develop tight integrations between their respective K-12 offerings to provide uniquely increased efficiency and accuracy to their shared districts.

“We are very excited to deliver our best-in-class SIS solution to Tyler’s current SIS clients, providing them the same expertise we have given to our more than 2,000 district clients over the past 29 years,” said Charlie Kratsch, founder and CEO, Infinite Campus. “Student information is a critical area of K-12 software. We look forward to working with Tyler to empower their K-12 clients as they manage important operations such as registration and enrollment planning, community and parent engagement, student assessments, and remote learning.”

All Tyler student information system clients will have the opportunity to transition to Infinite Campus in designated timeframes, with many sites able to move to their new solution for the school year that begins in the summer of 2023.

The agreement is not expected to have a material impact on Tyler’s operating results.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.