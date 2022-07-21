'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' From Disney Branded Television, Adds Stellar Guest and Recurring Voice Cast

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A multitalented lineup of guests and recurring stars are lending their voices to "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," the highly anticipated series from Disney Branded Television, which centers on 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. Slated to premiere in 2023 on Disney Channel and Disney+, the stellar guest cast includes Alison Brie ("GLOW"), Andy Cohen ("Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"), Daveed Diggs (Broadway's "Hamilton"), Maya Hawke ("Stranger Things"), Jennifer Hudson ("Respect"), Cliff "Method Man" Smith ("Power Book II: Ghost"), Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother") and Wesley Snipes ("Blade" trilogy). Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi ("The Mandalorian"), Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Ghosts"), Michael Cimino ("Love, Victor"), Indya Moore ("Pose") and Craig Robinson ("The Office").

The news, a first-look clip and exclusive artwork was revealed today during a "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" panel at San Diego Comic-Con, featuring the series cast and creative team.

LINK TO CLIP: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uO8YxaqvVlY

Photos are available here.*

Additional guest cast for the series includes Gideon Adlon ("Pacific Rim: The Black"), Pamela Adlon ("Better Things"), Anna Akana ("Youth & Consequences"), Ian Alexander ("The OA"), May Calamawy (Marvel Studios' "Moon Knight"), Wilson Cruz ("Star Trek: Discovery"), Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions"), Luis Guzmán ("How to Make It in America"), astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton ("Marvel's Spider-Man"), June Diane Raphael ("Grace and Frankie"), Paul Scheer ("The League") and Tajinae Turner ("Meet the Voxels").

"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" stars Diamond White as Lunella (aka Moon Girl); Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's "black-ish" and "mixed-ish," Freeform's "grown-ish") and Steve Loter (Disney's "Kim Possible"). Rodney Clouden ("Futurama") is supervising producer, Kate Kondell ("The Pirate Fairy") and Jeffrey M. Howard ("Planes") are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn ("Elena of Avalor") is producer.

*COPYRIGHT ©2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of Disney Branded Television. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2x3 in size.

Press materials are available at www.dgepress.com.

Follow on Instagram and Twitter for up-to-date news on #Marvel #MoonGirlAndDevilDinosaur

-- Disney Branded Television --