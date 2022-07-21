State of Wisconsin Recommits to Partnership with Empower

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower announced today that the State of Wisconsin Deferred Compensation Board under the Department of Employee Trust Funds has renewed its Wisconsin Deferred Compensation Program (WDC) supplemental retirement savings plan contract with Empower totaling $6 billion in assets.2 The partnership began in 2005.

The Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds (ETF) administers benefit programs for public employees, retirees, and their beneficiaries of the Wisconsin Retirement System, one of the largest and fully funded public pension systems in the U.S.

“We are so grateful to continue to help employees across the state of Wisconsin with custom tailored solutions to help them work towards their financial goals. We have hundreds of Empower associates who also live and work in Wisconsin. Many of them have children, spouses, parents, and grandparents who work or have worked for state and local government entities in Wisconsin who depend on Empower, so for us, it’s a very personal relationship as well,” said Rich Linton, president and chief operating officer, Empower.

The renewal will commence Dec. 1, 2022 with a five-year contract including options for two additional three- year extensions.

Empower’s point in time fiduciary advice model, custom mobile app and participant web enhancements are a few of the valuable tools that have helped make it easier for Wisconsin public employees participating in the WDC to transact and manage their financial priorities.

Headquartered in metro Denver, Empower administers approximately $1.4 trillion in assets3 for more than 17 million retirement plan participants3 and is the nation’s second-largest retirement plan recordkeeper by total participants.4 Empower serves all segments of the employer-sponsored retirement plan market: government 457 plans; small, mid-size and large corporate 401(k) clients; nonprofit 403 (b) entities; private-label recordkeeping clients; and IRA customers. Personal Capital, a subsidiary of Empower, is an industry-leading hybrid wealth manager. For more information please visit empower.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

