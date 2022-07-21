Velo3D Partners with Hartech Group to Distribute its End-to-end Solution and Deliver a Turn-key Process for Federal Government Customers

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, and Hartech Group, an advanced technology equipment supplier for the U.S. federal government, today announced a partnership to distribute Velo3D’s technology to government agencies, including the Department of Defense. The partnership makes Hartech Group a preferred distributor for the federal government for Velo3D. Together, the companies will deliver full-service project execution for the sale, installation, and onboarding of Velo3D’s advanced metal additive manufacturing solution.

“Our team has deep experience delivering solutions to customers in the federal government and we know what it takes to not only supply the piece of technology, but also supply everything needed to make the equipment fully operable to the DoD end user,” said Gary Bredael, Hartech Group Director of Additive Manufacturing. “We are a well-known prime contractor specializing in providing complicated turn-key solutions to top subtractive machining manufacturers, which is why we have decided to build these same solutions in the AM world. We have chosen Velo3D and its end-to-end solution for our federal government customers interested in acquiring advanced additive manufacturing technology due to the company’s very high quality and reputation. We will use our top ratings with the federal government to make sure we supply a full Velo3D solution.”

Hartech Group exclusively works with federal government customers and has extensive experience working with Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ), General Services Administration (GSA) contracts, Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPA) contracts, and DLAA and local contracting. Customers who purchase Velo3D Sapphire printers, and their accompanying software, from Hartech Group will enjoy a simplified procurement process, including set up, training, and ongoing support, so customers can focus on building the parts they need, without compromise.

“It’s no secret that the federal government can be slow-moving and difficult to navigate for new-comers, but Hartech’s background and capabilities will help us grow our presence with these customers so they can leverage the benefits of advanced additive manufacturing,” said Benny Buller, Velo3D CEO and Founder. “In the short time that we’ve officially partnered together, there has already been extensive interest from Hartech’s contacts in the federal government—and we’re just getting started.”

Hartech Group decided to work with Velo3D because its technology is uniquely suited for complex DoD requirements, especially in the area of supply chain management. For example, Velo3D’s ability to deliver repeatable outcomes across any of its machines supports the creation of AM-enabled distributed supply chains. Furthermore, the core Velo3D technology—the non-contact recoater, controls, and the software components of its end-to-end solution—enables advances in engineering design not possible with other solutions.

Federal government organizations that are interested in exploring advanced additive manufacturing and purchasing a turn-key solution can contact Hartech Group at (267) 788-0978.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

VELO, VELO3D, SAPPHIRE, and INTELLIGENT FUSION, are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.; and WITHOUT COMPROMISE, FLOW and ASSURE are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. All Rights Reserved © Velo3D, Inc.