LADD’s Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival Named ‘25 Coolest Film Festivals in World’

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today MovieMaker Magazine announced its list of the ‘25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World’. The Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival, founded by LADD, a Cincinnati based non-profit that serves adults with developmental disabilities, was listed among this highly select group. Since its founding four years ago, The Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival, has grown into the leading diversity film festival in the nation led by the disability community. A jury of seven independent, award-winning film critics, filmmakers, curators and directors attended film festivals internationally to select festivals with unforgettable experiences and exceptional films. “The Over-the-Rhine Film Festival is newer, but mighty. Highlighting disability and marginalized filmmakers, the Festival works hard to promote the films,” noted Emmy-award-winning filmmaker, and juror of MovieMaker’s ‘25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World 2022’, Ms. Iman Zawahry.

The fourth-annual Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival was held July 7-10, 2022; over one-hundred film entries from around the globe were submitted for consideration in this year’s Festival. Awards were presented in narrative, documentary and student categories in addition to two special awards created in partnership with Cincinnati’s National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Beecher Stowe House.

In response to the honor from MovieMaker Magazine, Molly Lyons, Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival Director said, “We are thrilled that the work LADD and the Film Festival does to build an inclusive community is being recognized on a national scale. And by association, Greater Cincinnati is being recognized as ‘cool’ because of the support this community has shown these films, filmmakers and the mission and vision of LADD.”

MovieMaker is dedicated to the art and craft of making movies. Its list of the ‘25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World 2022’, presented by Film Freeway, appears in its Summer issue, featuring Emily the Criminal star Aubrey Plaza on the cover, and online at https://www.moviemaker.com/coolest-film-festivals-2022.

Other film festivals in MovieMaker’s ‘25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World 2022’ include:

- Austin Film Festival

- Busan International Film Festival (South Korea)

- Frameline Film Festival (San Francisco)

- Chattanooga Film Festival (Tennessee)

- II Cinema Ritrovato (Bologna, Italy)

- Key West Film Festival

- Luxembourg City Film Festival

- Mammoth Lakes Film Festival (California)

- Marrakech International Film Festival (Morocco)

- Zurich Film Festival (Switzerland)

About Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival

The Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival, presented by LADD, is the premier diversity film festival in the United States led by the disability community. The festival’s founding sponsor is the Saul Schottenstein Foundation B and presented by P&G. The festival showcases stories that celebrate the human spirit by providing a platform for audiences to see through another’s eyes. Learn more at otrfilmfest.org

About LADD

Guided by the belief that every person has ability and value, LADD empowers adults with developmental disabilities to live, work, and connect. Founded in 1975, the Cincinnati non-profit now supports over 650 adults experiencing disabilities through housing, employment and meaningful community engagement programs. Learn more at laddinc.org.

