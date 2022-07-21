Skechers Collaborates With tokidoki on Limited-Edition Collection

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the spirit of the universal mantra that something unexpected and special can happen on any given day, tokidoki and Skechers have partnered for a global footwear collaboration. The fun and whimsical Skechers | tokidoki line launches today and features an all-star cast of colorful characters from the tokidoki universe and its iconic heart and crossbones logo across a range of popular Skechers fashion sneakers for women including Skechers Uno.

“It’s always been my mission to expand the reach of our vision to the greatest audience possible and what better way than on the canvas of Skechers,” said Simone Legno, co-founder and chief creative officer of tokidoki. “Seeing the realized collection with Skechers come to life, it feels like we’ve always been meant for each other, and I can’t wait to see this new expression of tokidoki helping to spread joy and happiness around the world.”

“The playfully inspired designs and iconography of tokidoki is a perfect match for our fashion sneaker collections,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “We work with creative and artistic brands like tokidoki to generate excitement among fashion-forward shoppers who seek out opportunities to express themselves in unique ways. These collaborations open the door to new consumers experiencing the unmatched style and comfort that is distinctly Skechers.”

“It’s exciting to debut this new collection that leverages the power of the tokidoki brand and our devoted fanbase along with the reach of Skechers to fashionable consumers in key style markets,” said Pooneh Mohajer, co-founder and CEO of tokidoki. “Skechers has been a truly amazing partner and this collaboration merging tokidoki’s art and Skechers’ footwear designs has resulted in styles that we know will resonate with tokidoki fans of all ages.”

Skechers | tokidoki launches with an initial drop of four styles for women. Sunny Street lace-up fashion joggers feature an all-star cast of tokidoki Unicorno characters and a color-blocked design with black suede accents. Skechers Uno sneakers take color-popping to a whole new level with tokidoki’s signature heart and crossbones logo printed on each pair in bright blue, pink and yellow hues. The cuteness is criminal with Skechers Uno 2 retro-style fashion sneakers with a fun allover print of tokidoki’s adored characters on one of Skechers most treasured silhouettes. And Upbeats are the perfect white sneaker for the summer, with colorful piping and pops of tokidoki character designs on the outsole.

Styles in the Skechers | tokidoki collection for women are available at select Skechers retail stores and at Skechers.com in the United States and Canada today and is rolling out to key fashion markets around the world. A second global fashion drop will follow in September.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,308 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About tokidoki

tokidoki, which translates to “sometimes” in Japanese, is an internationally recognized and iconic lifestyle brand based on the vision of Italian artist Simone Legno and his partners, serial entrepreneurs Pooneh Mohajer and Ivan Arnold. Since debuting in 2005, tokidoki has amassed a cult-like following for its larger-than-life characters and emerged as a sought-after global lifestyle brand. tokidoki offers an extensive range of products which include apparel, handbags, cosmetics, accessories, toys and more. Simone Legno, tokidoki’s Chief Creative Officer, was born in Rome, Italy and from a very young age developed a deep love of Japan and a fascination with world cultures. Combining Legno’s unique talent and creativity with Mohajer’s business acumen, tokidoki has grown exponentially. As an innovative company, tokidoki is known not only for its eye-popping aesthetic and criminally cute characters but also its megawatt partnerships. For more information please visit www.tokidoki.it and, www.facebook.com/tokidoki and www.instagram.com/tokidokibrand.

