Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage Partners with Playvox and Expands Market Reach

AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenne, Inc. today announced that Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage has partnered with Playvox, the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of Workforce Engagement solutions. Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage’s agents will have access to Playvox’s suite of cloud-based applications that equip contact center teams, workforce managers, quality analysts and leaders with the tools and real-time intelligence needed to create healthy work environments and superior customer experiences.

“Playvox is a globally recognized software leader in workforce and quality management,” said Shawn Berry, senior vice president of global cloud sales, Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage. “We couldn’t be more excited to add Playvox to our extensive portfolio offering. The company’s platform was born in the cloud and its digital-first mindset is the perfect offering to help Jenne’s valued agent partners deliver a custom, best-in-class solution.”

Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage also offers agents access to the channel’s leading cloud solutions, including Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Cybersecurity, Disaster Recovery, Network Connectivity, SIP Trunking, Storage and Disaster Recovery, Security, UCaaS, and Video Conferencing. These solutions are all supported by Jenne’s knowledgeable team of custom built technology solutions experts.

“Jenne has a reputation for bringing innovative solutions to market through its extensive partner network,” said Carver Matheidas, vice president of channels, Playvox. “We’re thrilled to join with this industry giant to bring Workforce Engagement Management for the digital era to the ever-changing customer experience market.”

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on Unified Communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing agents, resellers, integrators, and service providers with a broad product and solutions selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support, and ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

About Playvox

Playvox's powerfully simple Workforce Engagement Management solutions transform customer care. We understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating solutions that help our customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction. Playvox powers the world's fastest-growing brands and proudly serves expanding digital experience pioneers such as Noom, NuBank, SoFi, Stitch Fix, Twitter and Zendesk. Our agent-empowering suite of scheduling, performance, learning, quality feedback and gamification lives seamlessly in the modern support operations ecosystem with platforms like Amazon Connect, Salesforce, Slack, Kustomer and Zendesk. Learn more: