Medable Announces Partnership with Withings Health Solutions to Integrate Connected Health Devices in Decentralized Clinical Trials

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medable Inc., the leading SaaS platform provider for patient-centered clinical trials, today announced a new partnership with Withings Health Solutions, the business-to-business division of Withings, one of the global leaders in at-home connected health. Withings’ devices will seamlessly connect to Medable’s decentralized clinical trial platform, reducing the burden on sponsors and sites while empowering patients to participate in trials from home.

With Withings easy-to-use devices, Medable can remotely capture and integrate critical medical-grade measurements, including temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, sleep patterns, and weight. Withings incorporates patient-centered design principles to develop non-invasive devices that are both robust and easy for patients to use in any setting. The convenience can improve patient recruitment and retention – which is significant since 85% of clinical trials fail to retain enough patients and more than two-thirds of sites fail to meet patient enrollment goals.

“Medable has significantly contributed to improving the way clinical trials are run and shares our focus on usability and patient experience. We are very proud to partner with them to bring our devices to their decentralized clinical trials platform,” said Antoine Robiliard, VP Health Solutions, at Withings. “Together, we can increase operational efficiencies and enhance the patient experience in clinical trials.”

With Withings devices integrated into Medable’s DCT platform, Medable eliminates siloed data streams, delivering aggregate patient data in one platform to improve trial oversight for sponsors. Sites also gain immediate access to data insights within the Medable platform, consolidated for every patient in a study.

Medable was founded by Dr. Michelle Longmire, who wanted to solve the problem of limited participant access to clinical trials. Medable’s platform has revolutionized how clinical trials are conducted, allowing people across demographics to participate remotely in decentralized and hybrid clinical trials.

“As the industry leader in plug-and-play connected sensor devices, Withings is the ideal partner for Medable as we continue driving for population representation in clinical trials,” said Dr. Michelle Longmire, co-founder and CEO of Medable. “Their devices are a critical part of a successful decentralized clinical trial – the third leg of the DCT stool – and we look forward to a long, successful partnership with Withings.”

About Medable

Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by transforming clinical drug development with disruptive technologies. The company’s digital platform streamlines design, recruitment, retention and data quality for decentralized trials, replacing siloed systems with integrated digital tools, data and interfaces to accelerate trial execution. Medable connects patients, sites and clinical trial teams to improve patient access, experience, and outcomes. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Withings Health Solutions

Health Solutions is a dedicated division of connected health leader Withings, serving healthcare professionals across chronic disease prevention and management, remote patient monitoring, clinical research, and more. Its mission is to bridge the gap between patients and their care teams by continuously and effortlessly providing healthcare professionals with medical-grade data generated by patients from an ecosystem of connected devices. The Withings portfolio includes connected scales, blood pressure monitors, an advanced sleep system, a smart temporal thermometer, and hybrid smartwatches. It also includes data connectivity options as well as a remote patient monitoring platform. For more than a decade, Withings has built an expertise in user experience, engagement, and retention. Withings Health Solutions extends this expertise to the healthcare industry to remove friction in the patient's journey and allow for digital health to expand. For more information, visit: www.withingshealthsolutions.com