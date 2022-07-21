Cyngn Launches Enterprise Autonomy Suite v8.0

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the latest release of its Enterprise Autonomy Suite (“EAS”) v8.0.

This latest release includes 138 new features, a 33% reduction in component complexity, and a 75% reduction in cloud computing costs, spanning some 27,000 new lines of code.

Improvements over previous versions of EAS include an updated cloud backend and user role infrastructure, advanced telemetry, data collection, and data pipelines, updates to data modeling and analytics dashboards, improved health monitoring, new vehicle task management through the Cyngn Mission Planner, and fully automated vehicle-to-cloud data offloading.

Beyond major changes to Cyngn’s backend and infrastructure, the EAS v8.0 release comes with the launch of the Safe Vehicle Workspace, which uses LED lights to make it easier for workers to efficiently and safely put their autonomous vehicles to work. A simple color-coding system — green, red, and blue lights — gives employees all the information they need to make the best use of the self-driving industrial vehicle during their shifts.

"This system-wide release marks a major milestone for both Cyngn and its customers,” says Lior Tal, Cyngn’s CEO. “The upgrades made to the core components of EAS bring the performance consistency, targeted insights, and product maturity that is required to drive the value that customers expect out of investments in advanced technology."

EAS v8.0 is a comprehensive suite of autonomous driving tools that work together to bring turn-key autonomous vehicle solutions to industrial companies. The newest version of EAS includes DriveMod and Cyngn Insight, which offer customers a variety of features and options to manage their fleet of industrial vehicles, either remotely or at the facility where they operate, and to interact with insightful data produced by vehicles.

EAS can be integrated on new vehicles being built on the assembly line or can be installed on existing industrial vehicles to convert an existing fleet to an autonomous vehicle fleet.

EAS consists of three core components: DriveMod, Cyngn Insight, and Cyngn Evolve.

DriveMod is Cyngn’s full-stack autonomous driving software system, which focuses on the safe and efficient operation of autonomous vehicles. DriveMod combines AI software with sensors and computing hardware to detect relevant obstacles, understand operational environments, navigate optimal routes, and communicate the vehicle’s status and intent.

About Cyngn

Cyngn is an autonomous vehicle technology company that is focused on addressing industrial uses for autonomous vehicles. Cyngn believes that technological innovation is needed to enable adoption of autonomous industrial vehicles that will address the substantial industry challenges that exist today. These challenges include labor shortages, lagging technological advancements from incumbents, and high upfront investment requirements. Cyngn addresses these challenges with its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, which includes DriveMod (modular industrial vehicle autonomous driving software), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing software suite for monitoring/managing AV fleets and aggregating/analyzing data), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Forward-Looking Statements

