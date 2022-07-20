Geospace Technologies Secures Long-Term Ocean Bottom Node Rental Contract With Estimated Value Of $12M

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced an extended duration rental contract with SAExploration, an international marine geophysical services provider who will rent OBX-750E seabed ocean bottom wireless seismic data acquisition nodes. Based on current contract terms, the value of the agreement is estimated at $12M.

“Following our recent good news of a separate $4M OBX rental contract, we’re pleased to announce this sizeable, long-term contract with another trusted customer,” said Walter R. Wheeler, President and CEO, Geospace Technologies. “We’re realizing the benefit of our earlier investments to build and maintain a sizable fleet of seabed seismic nodes. Combined with our recently announced OBX rentals, the minimum value from OBX product rental contracts executed during the fiscal year exceed $25M. Additionally, our shallow water units are nearly at pre-pandemic utilization levels. Sales and rentals of our OBX product line have been a reliable revenue workhorse for the company and we are encouraged by the current resurgence.”

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace principally designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment. The company markets seismic products to the oil and gas industry to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon-producing reservoirs. The company also markets seismic products to other industries for vibration monitoring, border and perimeter security and various geotechnical applications. Geospace designs and manufactures other products of a non-seismic nature, including smart water connectivity tools, imaging equipment and specialty contract manufactured products.