University of Phoenix Announces Enhanced Agreement with Casper College to Help Students Affordably Earn Degrees

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix announces a new, enhanced academic agreement with Casper College that supports building transfer pathways for students from community college courses to higher degrees at the University. Building on a formal agreement first announced in January, the new, enhanced agreement, called a 3+1 Transfer Pathway Program, allows Casper College students to save on the cost of their education by spending three years completing general course requirements at the community college and as little as one year to complete their bachelor’s degree at University of Phoenix.

“We are pleased to work with the University of Phoenix as another transfer option for our students,” stated Dr. Brandon Kosine, vice president of Academic Affairs at Casper College. “Given the frontier nature of Wyoming, providing high-quality, accessible, and flexible education to our students is a priority. This relationship is another step in meeting the needs of our students and the workforce in Wyoming.”

The new agreement includes Bachelor of Science degrees in Business, Health Management, Information Technology, and Nursing.

“Workforce development makes communities stronger,” states Leo Goncalves, vice president of Workforce Solutions Group at the University. “University of Phoenix aligns student career pathways and skills acquisition with workforce needs creating time and cost efficiencies for students. Our relationships with community colleges like Casper College contribute to developing the local workforce where skills are needed right there in that community.”

Students can transfer up to 87 credits towards a bachelor’s degree. If all 87 credits are transferred, students will only need to complete 33 credits to graduate. University of Phoenix offers undergraduate students one course at a time at five-week increments with new courses starting monthly.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with Casper College and open up a pathway for students to earn bachelor’s degrees in high-demand industries including nursing, IT, and healthcare,” said John Woods, Ph.D., provost of University of Phoenix. “We are excited to support students and employees at Casper College in pursuing their education and career goals.”

Eligible students will need to complete 11 classes to finish their bachelor’s degree and can graduate in as little as 14 months, when transferring 87 credits to University of Phoenix. Additionally, the University will waive tuition and fees for the first course, a savings of $1,220, and provides an associate degree transfer tuition rate for all remaining courses, a savings of $144 per course, or $1,584 for 11 courses, for a total savings of $2,804.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About Casper College

Casper College is one of the largest and most comprehensive community colleges in the region. Students from Wyoming, the United States and beyond attend Casper College. Our students transfer or join the work force having received a quality education. Casper College has more than 140 academic transfer and technical and career programs. Learn more at www.caspercollege.edu/.