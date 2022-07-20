Athena Partners Strategy Group Partners With Spot Parking to Expand Digital Technologies Across U.S. Parking Industry

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Athena Partners Strategy Group (APSG), a government relations and technology consultancy, announced a partnership with Spot Parking, a global leader in smart parking and curb digitization, to expand digitized parking and management systems across the nation.

With offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago and soon-to-be in Arizona, Spot Parking has developed a data platform enabling:

Digital inventory of parking assets

Real-time analysis of curb and garage utilization via tracking technology

Interactive parking guidance for users, directly to their phones

Intelligence for consolidating parking data from multiple sources

“As leaders in digitized parking platforms, Spot Parking has an unrivaled capacity to unify all parking occupancy and payment technologies in one source, optimizing a department’s ability to better manage mobility and parking assets,” said APSG Managing Partner Nick Stanton. “Spot’s unique offerings enable a seamless digital parking platform that uniquely solves problems both for the driver and the parking asset owner.”

APSG will support Spot’s fast-moving expansion with business development and strategic consulting services, including sales support, marketing support, network expansion, strategic partnerships and smart-city-bundling. APSG has built a trusted reputation in the parking, transportation, electric vehicle, sustainability and mobility industries for representing entities as they implement game-changing technology with cities, schools and airports nationwide.

“Athena is an innovator in the parking industry and sees the big picture for the future of mobility,” said Elizabeth Zealand, CEO of Spot Parking and former deputy secretary of transport of New South Wales. “Cities worldwide are looking to unlock the value of the curb for mobility, and that starts with digitization. Athena is a key partner in helping us communicate this value through their parking industry network.”

Organizations seeking representation when launching or expanding solutions in the parking and transportation industries can visit athenapsg.com.

About Athena Partners Strategy Group

Leveraging a specialized network of partners, APSG is a governmental relations and technology consultancy guiding organizations in developing new business and launching solutions across parking, transportation, curb management, rideshare, law enforcement, public safety and sustainability sectors. More at athenapsg.com.

About Spot Parking

Spot Parking is an infra-tech company that develops smart parking and mobility solutions to provide cities universities and airports with unified digital parking infrastructure for improved decision making and customer experience. More at spotparking.us