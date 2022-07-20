Ygrene Announces New Strategic Vision to Expand Portfolio of Property Improvement Financing Products

PETALUMA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ygrene, one of the nation’s leading property improvement financing companies, today announced a new strategic vision to expand their product offerings beyond PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) financing. Backed by a substantial investment from two of the company’s original investors, Lightyear Capital and Virgo Investment Group, Ygrene will soon offer a suite of residential and commercial property improvement financing offerings across a greater number of markets nationwide.

“At Ygrene, we are dedicated to making it possible for property owners to upgrade and protect their most valuable asset – their home or business. We’re thrilled about the opportunity to provide new and innovative products and services to better serve their needs,” said Jim Reinhart, President and CEO of Ygrene.

Ygrene continues to expand its stack of commercial products and services that complement its C-PACE financing and is now approved as a PACE Capital provider in 31 programs across 29 states and Washington D.C. Ygrene has also recently expanded its portfolio of offerings to residential property owners by partnering with third parties to offer unsecured home improvement loans nationwide. Additionally, Ygrene is adding residential product features to support the continued growth of its Florida residential business, which is on course for a second consecutive year of record-breaking volume.

Last month, in the first of many product innovations that are launching in 2022 to better meet the needs of property owners, Ygrene announced that residential property improvement financing will no longer require a “hard pull” of consumers’ credit. This change prevents any impact to an applicant’s credit score during the application and funding process, making the company the only residential property improvement financing provider to require only a “soft pull” of consumers’ credit information.

About Ygrene

Ygrene's award-winning property improvement financing, with built-in consumer protections, is delivering greater choice for home and business owners by providing access to affordable financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, storm protection, and seismic upgrades. In addition, Ygrene financing has proven to be a successful tool for supporting public policy initiatives -- at no cost to local government. By providing nearly $3 billion of private capital to more than 500 local communities, Ygrene funded projects have created an estimated 56,000 job years and invested millions into local economies across the U.S. Learn more at ygrene.com.