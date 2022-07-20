Balfour Beatty Awarded More Than $235 Million in Contracts to Deliver Projects in California

LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Within the last six weeks, Balfour Beatty has been awarded multiple contracts totaling more than $235 million in value to construct essential K-12, correctional/justice and federal projects across California. The project awards on behalf of local Unified School Districts (USD), San Diego County and Marine Corps exemplifies Balfour Beatty’s reputation for exceptional service and operational excellence, and the company’s ongoing commitment and expertise in providing state-of-the-art facilities that meet the growing needs of local communities throughout the state.

As general contractor, Balfour Beatty’s recently awarded projects in California include:

Fontana USD’s new Secondary Academy: The $99 million lease-leaseback contract delivers a new, technologically innovative secondary school in northern Fontana. Once complete, the school will be a two-story, 154,670-square-foot building featuring an administration center, cafeteria and various learning spaces such as vocational classrooms, science labs, flexible performing arts spaces and a fitness and student center. The project will also include three parking lots, hard courts and play field, walking paths, gardens, courtyards, outdoor learning spaces and amphitheater. Preconstruction services are underway, and construction is scheduled to begin in the Fall of 2023.

Fontana USD’s Sierra Lakes Elementary School Renovation: The $16 million project delivers renovations to the school’s classroom building and Kindergarten classrooms. The project provides 15 new 4th and 5th grade classrooms in a two-story building that features a second-level outdoor classroom area overlooking the San Bernardino Mountain range. Once the new building is constructed, renovations to the existing Kindergarten classrooms will commence to increase square footage and refine interior finishes. Preconstruction is expected to begin Fall 2022 with completion scheduled in Fall of 2024.

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District’s (LMSVSD) Entry Improvements and Slope Mitigation: A $4 million lease-leaseback contract as part of LMSVSD’s Measure V Bond Program for entry improvements and slope mitigation at La Mesa Arts Academy, Parkway Middle School, Spring Valley Academy and STEAM Academy. Balfour Beatty will provide preconstruction and construction services and is scheduled to start late 2022 with an anticipated completion in 2023.

San Diego USD’s (SDUSD) Kavod Charter School: A $28.8 million lease-leaseback contract to deliver a two-story elementary classroom building, a two-story middle school classroom building and the modernization of an existing classroom building and administration space in northern San Diego. The project will also include HVAC installation and site improvements. Construction activities will start in 2023 with an expected completion in 2026.

SDUSD King Chavez Academy of Excellence’s Modernization: The $28 million project will transform its modular campus into a new state-of-the-art education facility where Balfour Beatty will replace all portable classrooms and existing administration building with new, two-story classroom buildings, a one-story administration building, and a food service modular building and lunch shelter. The project also features site improvements which will replace all existing hardscape and landscape areas.

San Diego County’s East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility Renovation and House Softening Improvements: The $3.4 million project includes the renovation of the building’s dayroom, the replacement of light fixtures and all mounted structures within sleeping units, and improvements to the watch tower. It will also include new paint, electrical work, flooring, millwork and ceilings, and installation of new decorative metal panels at the second-floor guardrail.

Marine Corps Recruit Depo, San Diego’s P-315 Mess Hall Replacement – The $56.5 million Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) project features the construction of a new 100,427-square-foot dining facility for Marine Corps recruits that will serve 6,000 personnel and provide 1,800 meals a day. The project will also include all pertinent site improvements and site preparations, mechanical and electrical utilities, loading dock, telecommunications, emergency generator, fire suppression system, landscaping, irrigation, drainage, parking and exterior lighting.

“We’re honored to continue our Buildings legacy in California through the delivery of projects in the high-growth K-12 education, correctional/justice and federal market sectors across the state,” said Brian Cahill, Balfour Beatty president in California. “The Balfour Beatty team will leverage our extensive construction expertise and ongoing commitment to operational excellence to achieve each of our client’s individual building goals, which supports their operations in providing vital services for all. We look forward to working with Fontana USD, Spring Valley USD, San Diego USD, San Diego County, NAVFAC, and our construction partners to deliver essential facilities and making a lasting impact throughout our communities.”

