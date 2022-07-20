United States Steel Corporation Scores 100 on 2022 Disability Equality Index

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today announced that it received the top score of 100 from the Disability Equality Index (DEI) and is among the “ Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.” DEI is the premier benchmarking tool to help companies take measurable, tangible actions that achieve disability inclusion and equality.

This marks the second time U. S. Steel received the “ Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” designation, which is reserved for those companies which score 80 or higher on the index. The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to advance the inclusion of people with disabilities.

“ Inherent in our Best for All® strategy is our commitment to a workplace that works for all,” U. S. Steel Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer Barry Melnkovic said. “ Succeeding with our strategy naturally requires that we support and value the contributions of those who have disabilities and caregivers for those with disabilities.”

The DEI measures key performance indicators across culture, leadership, accessibility, employment practices, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity. The company offers inclusive policies and programs, including benefits related to parental leave, bereavement, and long- and short-term disability leave. The company’s SteelABILITY employee resource group has been instrumental in raising awareness of disability-related matters companywide and developing several of the actions U. S. Steel took to receive a top score of 100 this year.

For more about SteelABILITY and U. S. Steel’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, please see this video.

" There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion. However, the companies taking the DEI share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD. " We look forward to working with all of the participants to help identify meaningful ways to build upon their current practices as we continue on the disability inclusion journey together."

In addition to being named a “ Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” U. S. Steel was recently honored with the following recognitions:

A “ Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for the third year in a row;

A “Most Loved Workplace” by Best Practice Institute and Newsweek magazine;

One of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere; and

Best compliance and ethics program (small to mid-cap) by Corporate Secretary’s Corporate Governance Awards.

The DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates, developed the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.