Biote to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022 and Host Conference Call on August 10, 2022

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--biote Corp. (“Biote” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTMD), a high growth, medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space, will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Terry Weber, Chief Executive Officer, and the Company’s management will host a conference call to review these results and provide a business update beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Interested parties may register for the conference call using the following link: Biote Q2 2022 Earnings Registration Link. You may access the live webcast of the call by using the following link: Biote Q2 2022 Earnings Call.

The link will also be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Biote website, found here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event concludes.

About Biote

Biote is a woman-led company that provides third-party certified practitioners with a suite of services to create, develop, and implement a personalized program designed to optimize patient hormone levels. The company provides certified practitioners with education, training & certification, practice & inventory management software, and marketing support, as well as a database of related clinical research and prior patient information. Biote went public on Nasdaq on May 27, 2022. To learn more about Biote, please visit www.biote.com.

