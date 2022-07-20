KBRA Releases SFVegas 2022 Conference – Tuesday Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a Tuesday recap of the SFVegas 2022 conference held in Las Vegas at Aria Resort & Casino on July 17 to July 20.

The morning began with opening remarks from Patricia Schulze, SFA Board Chair, followed by two plenary sessions focused on the impact of the midterm elections on the financial sector and broader economy, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations in the housing market. The afternoon was once again allocated to a number of breakout panel sessions, with topics ranging from RMBS, ABS, and CMBS market outlooks, to panels focused on ESG and macro/policy discussions.

