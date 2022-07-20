Atlanta Water Works Joins Wrench Group by Partnering with Coolray

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrench Group (“Wrench”), a national leader in home services, announced that water quality solutions provider Atlanta Water Works Corp. (“AWW”) has joined the Wrench Group family, expanding the company’s reach in metro Atlanta to five brands.

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, AWW has been the area’s leader in whole-home water softener and refiner technology and has been serving Georgia residents for more than 14 years. The company provides EcoWater residential water system solutions including water softeners, refiners, anti-scale systems and filtration systems for problem water. The company also offers bottleless water and ice coolers with hands-free technology.

“As we look to expand the scope of our services in the markets we serve, water quality providers that are in demand are a natural fit for our growth,” said Ken Haines, CEO of Wrench Group. “AWW and EcoWater is a perfect match for both Coolray and our family of brands with its successful, technologically advanced whole-home approach to water products.”

“Coolray is the undisputed home services leader in Georgia, and collaborating with them will allow us to expand our services and serve more customers in the Atlanta area,” said Scott Stirrup, owner of Atlanta Water Works. “Also, Wrench Group is known for helping to launch the companies in their family to the next level with their operations and marketing support, and that made this partnership an easy decision for us.”

The transaction will allow AWW/EcoWater of Atlanta to expand its sales and service coverage, making its products and services available at all Costco Wholesale locations in metro Atlanta. In addition, the company offers free home water quality tests and free trials of its bottleless water coolers. For more information or to sign up for a free test or trial, please visit: https://www.ecowaterofatlanta.com/.

About Wrench Group

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader operating in 22 markets across 12 states, The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves more than 1.7 million customers annually with more than 5,300 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Louisville, Orlando, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco Bay Area, southern Maryland, Tampa Bay and Tucson metropolitan areas.

The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.

About Coolray

The Coolray Company of Brands is the southeast’s leader in home maintenance and repair services, specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and water solution services.

The Coolray Company of Brands include Coolray, Mr. Plumber, Atlanta Water Works, and BriteBox Electrical and have served metro Atlanta and north Georgia since 1966 with a staff of 580 employees. The company has offices in Marietta, Suwanee and Jonesboro in Georgia as well as in Birmingham, Alabama.