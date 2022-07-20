MHIRJ Announces Authorized Service Facility Agreement with Air Nostrum

From left to right: Hiro Yamamoto, President and CEO of MHIRJ; Miguel Falcon, Vice Chairman of Air Nostrum and ANEM (Photo: Business Wire)

FARNBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) has announced today at the Farnborough Air Show the signing of an agreement with Air Nostrum Engineering and Maintenance (ANEM), appointing them as a MHIRJ Authorized Service Facility (ASF) in Europe. This agreement marks an important step in expanding MHIRJ’s service network internationally, allowing MHIRJ to extend, in collaboration with ANEM, the same levels of service that customers in North America receive through its wholly owned service centers.

This agreement expands MHIRJ’s existing ASF support structure in Europe, introducing diversity and additional capacity to the existing network. ANEM’s addition will serve to meet the growing demands of the market, offering a wider array of availability and options for the European sector as well as for MHIRJ customers worldwide.

Based in Valencia (Spain), ANEM is part of the group of companies fully owned by the same shareholders of the airline Air Nostrum. ANEM currently serves as MRO and aircraft maintenance services provider for multiple airlines based in Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Air Nostrum has been operating CRJ Series aircraft since the year 1998 and currently operates the largest CRJ Series fleet in Europe, accounting for 37 CRJ Series aircraft. Air Nostrum is a ten-time MHIRJ Customer Reliability Award winner and a multiple time winner of the ERA Airline of the Year. Their vast operational experience will provide a first-rate base to support the CRJ Series fleet in Europe and across the world. Combining the strengths of ANEM and MHIRJ will bring forth our world-class Aftermarket network to the next level, providing our customers the full suite of MRO services.

Hiro Yamamoto, President and CEO of MHIRJ, commented “We are extremely proud to announce this agreement with Air Nostrum which will benefit customers in the European region, allowing them to access strong MRO support close to home. Reliability has always been the CRJ Series fleet’s strong suit; this agreement maintains that reliability and ensures an even stronger commitment to our customers.”

“ANEM brings a versatile set of capabilities that substantially enhances the CRJ Series MRO support for our European and International customers. As the maintenance arm of the largest CRJ Series carrier in Europe; our strategic collaboration with ANEM favorably positions us to collectively grow and expand support outside of North America,” commented Ismail Mokabel, Senior Vice-President and Head of Aftermarket at MHIRJ.

Amel Belkhamsa, Head of Aftermarket Commercial Services and Spare Parts Operations at MHIRJ, added “This is the first step in broadening our relationship with Air Nostrum to provide support to MHIRJ’s customers outside of North America. We wanted to find an MRO with a large range of capabilities to open the door to even more potential future collaboration, such as in the areas of material support and field response services, to ensure that all our international customers receive the best support available.”

Miguel Falcon, Vice Chairman of Air Nostrum and ANEM, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our cooperation with MHIRJ via this ASF agreement as its next Authorized MRO. We have 24 years of experience with the CRJ Series and have provided exceptional reliability for our customers, and this is due largely to the great relationship that we have with MHIRJ.”

Fermin Tirado, General Manager of ANEM, commented: “Thanks to the dedication and exceptional skills of our team members at ANEM, we´re quite pleased to sign this ASF agreement with MHIRJ that enhances our long-established partnership, allows us to increase the number of employees in ANEM, and grow our capacity for our airline customers.”

About Air Nostrum Group

Air Nostrum Group comprises different companies related to air transport and mobility including airlines, high speed railway transportation and firefighting, as well as related services companies: maintenance, training, flight support etc. The Group flagship, Air Nostrum Líneas Aereas, based in Spain, operates over 70,000 flights carrying more than 4,7 million passengers each year, being the leading regional aviation company in Spain and one of the largest in Europe. It operates for the Iberia Group under the Iberia Regional Air Nostrum brand, has sales over 500 million euros and employs more than 1,400 people.

About ANEM

ANEM is a PART 145 MRO (ES.145.060) and CAMO (ES.CAMO.059) company that arises from the split of AIR NOSTRUM’s business activities. ANEM performs the whole maintenance of the Air Nostrum’s Group fleets, including Air Nostrum, Hibernian, Melair, Paranair and PLYSA. These fleets are: CRJ200, CRJ900, CRJ1000, ATR72-600, and THRUSH S2R-T660. ANEM has a modern Hangar in Valencia Airport in order to cover all maintenance phases of the Air Nostrum’s Group and other operators’ fleets.

About MHI RJ Aviation Group

MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) provides comprehensive critical operational, engineering and customer support solutions including maintenance, refurbishment, technical publications, marketing and sales activities for the global regional aircraft industry. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, and bolstered by an Aerospace Engineering Centre, MHIRJ’s network of service centers, support offices and parts depots are positioned in important aviation hubs in Canada, the U.S. and Germany. A wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., MHI RJ Aviation Group includes MHI RJ Aviation ULC (Canada), MHI RJ Aviation Inc. (U.S.A.) and MHI RJ Aviation GmbH (Germany).

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life, and ensure a safer world.

