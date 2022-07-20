Rush Street Interactive further enhances its corporate social responsibility strategy by being first in U.S. to adopt Neccton’s award-winning player protection software

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI") is excited to announce it has become the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting company to partner with Neccton to adopt its player protection software for its BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse sites in North America.

Recognized at the SBC Awards North America 2022 as an industry leader for socially responsible gaming, RSI’s online casinos and sportsbooks in the U.S. and Ontario will now offer another layer of player safety with mentor, Neccton’s real-time data analysis player protection software.

mentor tracks play and identifies potential play patterns that may indicate the need for intervention, working to help both the player and operator recognize these issues early. The tool recognizes triggers such as a significant increase in deposit frequency, and alerts the operator and directly contacts the player, helping the player make better-informed decisions.

“North America’s regulatory landscape is very diverse, so it is wonderful to see an operator as large and well-respected as Rush Street Interactive embrace our software and be ahead of regulatory requirements to become the first U.S. Company to adopt this powerful tool, underlining their heightened approach to player care,” said Neccton director and head of development Dr. Michael Auer.

“Our research has shown that players who gamble responsibly are more loyal, and their customer lifetime is significantly longer, so there is real value when a player is cared for by an operator. It’s a validation of our approach and our software’s capability that RSI has joined our ever-growing customer base, and we look forward to many years of partnering with them to help look after their players,” he concluded.

“Partnering with Neccton, a well-respected global leader in player protection products, is a testament to RSI’s commitment and execution of our corporate social responsibility strategy, which prioritizes and embeds responsible gambling into the core of our operations,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI, which operates the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands in the U.S. and Canada. “It is imperative that we ensure both our valued players and team members have the tools and resources necessary to help ensure a culture of responsible gambling and sustainable play.”

In March of this year, RSI also became the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting company to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) for its BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse sites.

“At RSI we recognize that RG and other forms of player protection help build customer trust and loyalty, and mentor enhances our current offerings of proactive measures focused on prevention of at-risk play,” Schwartz added. “We believe in the immediacy of directly contacting a player at the first sign of possible at-risk behaviors, with both manual reviews and automatic direct player communication, to keep game play fun and safe.”

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About Neccton

Neccton is a data science and software company based in Vienna, Austria. Working with global gaming companies, Neccton is passionate about player protection with many years of academic research within the company. Neccton's mentor solution is the result of this passion, allowing gaming companies to stay ahead of regulation and look after their players. Neccton’s research shows that players who gamble responsibly are more loyal, resulting in a significantly longer customer lifetime.

mentor won the award for Best Player Protection Product or System at the 2022 Casino Awards.

Neccton was also named as the world’s first responsible gambling tool supplier to achieve certification from the Global Gambling Guidance Group (G4) in 2022.

www.neccton.com