Selina opens first Southeast Asia hotel in Thailand’s popular Phuket Island

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, has opened Selina Serenity Rawai Phuket in Thailand's famed island that is home to some of the country's most popular beaches and resorts. The hotel — which is the first Selina to be fully operational in Southeast Asia — expands the brand's global footprint, which consists of a portfolio of 155 open and secured properties designed for digital nomads and modern travelers.

Selina Phuket features all the unique elements and offerings that make Selina one of today’s most dynamic and forward-thinking hospitality brands. Located on the coastline of Rawai, a village in southeast Phuket, the hotel offers guests direct beach access and features stunning views of the Andaman Sea. Famed for its long-tailed boats, the Sea Gypsies Fish Market, beach volleyball and seafood restaurants, Rawai Beach is an ideal location for adventure seekers, digital nomads and travel enthusiasts alike.

The hotel, which is a collection of uniquely designed buildings, creates a collaborative beachfront compound that brings guests, expats and Thailand's growing entrepreneurial community together. Surrounded by beautiful art installations, places to relax, read, and practice wellness, Selina Phuket is a destination for self-discovery, togetherness and soaking in the beauty of the scenery around you. The hotel features an expansive 24-hour waterfront coworking facility with a private pool, a stunning rooftop yoga and wellness center that overlooks sea, an onsite beach club, and HOWM Beach Bar and Kitchen a cafe restaurant with rooftop seating and panoramic water views that serves a Latin Thai fusion concept as well as an all-day classic brunch menu with a focus on healthy quality produce and quality barista coffee.

Selina Phuket boasts 52 rooms of mixed accommodations, including ocean view suites, one and two bedroom apartments, private cabanas with outdoor seating, standard rooms, and shared-style accommodation. Each space allows guests to personalize their stay based on privacy preference, comfort, and budget – a unique lodging experience the average hotel does not offer. The property also includes a beachfront pool deck, a cinema room, a common kitchen and a wide variety of programming and wellness activities such as beachside yoga, new and full moon gatherings, healing modalities, and detox packages.

As a brand focused on supporting communities, Selina Phuket is an attractive new spot for Thailand's growing digital nomad community and area residents and visitors looking for alternative ways to stay, play and work. Introductory room rates vary depending on seasonality, but Cabanas (which sleep two guests) start from $51 USD per night. Selina also will offer community accommodation that will be ready later in 2022 and will begin at $25 per night for a bed in one of the shared-style rooms.

To celebrate its opening, Selina Phuket is offering 20% off accommodation for three nights or more, plus free access to the co-work facility now through September 30,2022.

More information about Selina's worldwide locations can be found here.

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes over 155 open or secured properties across 25 countries and 6 continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a definitive merger agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS), the closing of which, which is subject to customary conditions, will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

To explore Selina real estate partnership opportunities, please contact partnerships@selina.com