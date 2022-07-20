Artory and Winston Art Group Announce Damien Hirst Artwork Investment Opportunity with Republic

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artory and Winston Art Group (“Artory/Winston”), a first-of-its-kind joint venture that is creating unique investment opportunities in the art market, announced today an opportunity with investment platform Republic. Both accredited and retail investors can invest in Damien Hirst’s Psalm 116: Dilexi, quoniam. This important artwork was selected based on expert valuation, due diligence and verification of provenance.

In this inaugural opportunity, Republic investors will obtain a financial stake in an iconic butterfly painting by renowned contemporary artist Damien Hirst, which was selected by Winston Art Group, the leading appraisal and advisory firm. Its experts have appraised over 150,000 items in every collecting category, with over $10 billion in appraisal value annually. An investment in this artwork comes with a blockchain-secured report of the artwork's diligence and a digital certificate created by Artory. Artory is the only platform in the world that provides credible, reliable and trusted digital registration of fine art on the blockchain. This marks the first-time investors will have an opportunity to participate in artwork offerings on Republic’s platform.

“By recording each artwork on the blockchain, we are providing unparalleled access to detailed, reliable artwork information which stands in contrast to any other investment offering today in the art market,” said Nanne Dekking, Founder and CEO of Artory. “Through this offering with Republic, Artory/Winston is excited to launch additional single artwork investment opportunities across different art categories in the coming months.”

As part of the joint venture, Winston Art Group sources artworks for the offerings on Republic’s platform with the same high standards that its team has been doing for decades for every artwork it inspects, purchases and sells for its clients. The findings are captured by Artory’s digital tools which create and store immutable records of provenance and expert due diligence for physical works of art. This information will be relied upon in artwork investment transactions for decades to come.

Elizabeth von Habsburg, Founder and Managing Director of Winston Art Group added: “Winston Art Group’s unmatched access to the highest quality works found in the primary market, secondary market, and via private collections around the world, along with our ability to identify important market opportunities will provide the potential to deliver strong returns for our investors.”

Artory/Winston expects to offer multiple investment opportunities in works that have been carefully selected according to the artwork’s current valuation profile and short and long-term potential, in different art categories in the upcoming months.

With the Company’s combined expertise in art appraisal and high standard of due diligence, in addition to art experience and technological capabilities, Artory/Winston is well-positioned to deliver robust art investment opportunities with Republic.

“Republic was created to support innovative ways to realize the value and democratize access to highly vetted investments. This is an important milestone for us. It’s a continuation of the innovation we bring to the market that will bring creators closer to their community,” said Pialy Aditya, Senior Advisor and Board Member at Republic.

About Artory/Winston

Artory/Winston creates unique investment opportunities by sourcing the finest artworks with the greatest potential to grow in value and generate real returns. Combining Artory’s industry-leading art registry technology with Winston Art Group’s deep market expertise enables its experts to identify the right opportunities, determine valuation and verify provenance. Artory/Winston then provides a diversified set of investment vehicles that come with digital certification on the blockchain with the flexibility and liquidity of fractionalized ownership. For more information, please visit Artory.com and WinstonArtGroup.com.

With regard to communications to gauge interest in a potential securities offering pursuant to the Regulation CF exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act, including opportunities to “reserve” securities as indications of interest in the potential offering, please note that pursuant to Regulation Crowdfunding Rule 206 (i) that no money or other consideration is being solicited thereby, and if sent in response, will not be accepted, (ii) no sales will be made or commitments to purchase accepted until the offering statement is filed and only through a registered intermediary’s platform, (iii) any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given after the qualification date, and (iv) an indication of interest is non-binding and involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.