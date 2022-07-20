Qwilt’s CDN Technology Set to Enrich Viewing Experience for NCTC Member Networks Across the US

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) and Qwilt announce significant progress on the initiative to upgrade NCTC member networks across the United States, providing high-quality content delivery and better digital experiences for up to 34 million households in the US.

In November 2021, NCTC and Qwilt launched a joint initiative to upgrade NCTC’s member networks across the United States, helping to quickly increase their capacity at a time when on-demand and live streaming continues to grow and dominate traffic in ISP networks during primetime. The partnership leverages Qwilt’s unique CDN technology within NCTC member networks to create a nationwide federated CDN. As of June 2022, 100+ NCTC members have signed up to deploy this upgrade in their networks, and the program is still open for qualifying members.

This content delivery upgrade project is a first of its kind in the US. Every NCTC member deploying the solution is federated by Qwilt’s cloud service so content publishers can access the entire national CDN through a single API. Qwilt’s technology is compliant with Open Caching guidelines from the Streaming Video Alliance which define an interoperable network of caches for content delivery. The solution is powered by Qwilt’s Edge Cloud for Content Delivery platform and runs on Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure, so it can be delivered as-a-service to NCTC members.

Jared Baumann, VP Technology Innovation at NCTC, said: “We are constantly seeking new ways to bring impactful and innovative technology solutions to our clients, and our partnership with Qwilt does just that. Qwilt’s edge cloud and open caching software provide the CDN infrastructure our members need to tackle the dramatic growth of streaming media on their networks head-on. It enables our members to deliver content with the greatest efficiency while also enabling, for the first time, monetization of OTT traffic that their networks are carrying.”

The innovative program includes new hardware and CDN technology, installed at no extra cost to members in their networks. It also enables them to share in new services revenue generated by the federated platform. The outcome of the initiative ensures all members of the value chain – service providers, streaming platforms, and end-users – benefit from higher-quality streaming.

Alon Maor, CEO, Qwilt, said: “This is one of the largest network upgrade initiatives of its kind, and we’re incredibly excited to see over 100 NCTC members join the initiative to date. We consistently outperform other CDNs in terms of quality and reliability, and NCTC members who joined the program benefit from higher-quality streaming, cost savings and monetization, thanks to the revenue share of content delivery fees Qwilt charges to content publishers. We are already shipping equipment to approved service providers and look forward to bringing more NCTC members onboard the nationwide content delivery network.”

Qwilt will be exhibiting at the NCTC’s upcoming The Independent Show, taking place July 24-27 at the Disney Yacht & Beach Club Resorts in Florida. Attendees can visit booth #326 to learn more about joining the open caching movement. Find out more details on the event and register here.

About Qwilt

Qwilt’s mission is to deliver connected experiences at the quality they were imagined. Its model is built on partnerships with service providers and content publishers, globally, to create a fabric that powers high-performance delivery of media and applications at the very edge of neighborhoods, big and small.

Qwilt’s open architecture and inclusive business model make local edge delivery more accessible than ever before, unlocking more reliable, higher quality-of-experience at greater scale than previously possible. A growing number of the world’s leading content publishers and cable, telco, and mobile service providers rely on Qwilt for Edge Cloud services, including BT, Telecom Argentina, Telecom Italia, and Verizon.

Founded in 2010, Qwilt is a leader of the Open Caching movement and a founding member of the Streaming Video Alliance. Qwilt is backed by Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Ventures, Disruptive, Innovation Endeavors, Marker, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit www.qwilt.com.

About NCTC

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving 40 million broadband and video customers throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

