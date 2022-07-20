Register Now for APEC Women Connect Virtual Workshop 2022!

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital skills are essential for creating opportunities and overcoming barriers in both work and life, especially during COVID-19. To address and foster digital skills, global representatives from international organizations and institutions, including BRICS Women's Business Alliance (BRICS WBA), Business 20 Indonesia (B20 Indonesia), Indonesia Business Coalition for Women Empowerment (IBCWE), International Association of Women (IAW), International Telecommunication Union (ITU), UN Women China, and the private sectors including DHGATE Group, Hauweng Tourism, John Wiley & Sons, SmartDigital Solution, Unilever Indonesia, Mann Deshi Bank & Mann Deshi Foundation and MyyShop will be attending the APEC Women Connect Virtual Workshop held on July 22, 2022 at 15:00 (GMT+8).

The virtual workshop aims to help address gender equality issues and reinforce the role of digitalization in empowering women under the new normal after COVID 19. The full event will be streamed live via Facebook and will be co-hosted by APEC Women Connect and MyyShop, DHGATE Group’s one-stop social commerce SaaS platform launched in 2020.

Founded in 2016, APEC Women Connect aims to empower women, especially young women, through promoting and realizing entrepreneurship powered by digital solutions, sharing inspirational case studies and practical learning, alongside awards and effective recognition. Over the past several years, the program has successfully trained over 100,000 women MSMEs, cultivated over 1, 200 women entrepreneurs, it has been recognized and endorsed by the leaders of UN, APEC, and G20 countries.

To register the event, please click the link here, and don’t forget to share your support and enthusiasm by inviting your network to learn more about recommendations and inspiring solutions for women.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2021, DHgate served more than 46 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.4 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 37 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

About MyyShop

MyyShop, a cross-border e-commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) platform launched by DHgate in 2020, aims to help MSMEs, especially entry-level merchants and individuals with social influence, run their own online stores as direct sellers, turn their impact into a good business. Committed to engaging everyone in global trade, MyyShop connects Chinese manufacturing capacity with private domain traffic to lower the barrier of opening and operating a cross-border e-commerce business, with its advantages in smart product recommendation, social commerce site builder, cross-border marketing services, and smart logistics. For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial.