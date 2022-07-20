FPT Software and SCSK Join Hands to Launch a Comprehensive AUTOSAR Solution, Leveraging Japanese Automotive Technology

Mr. Kouji Watanabe, Senior Vice President of SCSK & General Manager, Mobility Business Group (the left) gave a handshake with Mr. Kinh Nguyen, Senior Vice President, Executive Director of Global Automotive & Manufacturing Industries, FPT Software (the right) for the partnership between two corporations. (Photo: Business Wire)

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vietnam’s leading Digital Transformation services provider FPT Software and Japanese IT company SCSK entered a global sales business partnership. The two companies will collaborate to roll out Monozukuri Adaptive AUTOSAR or MaaZ, a comprehensive solution stack for AUTOSAR, to top Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers in the automotive industry.

AUTOSAR, a global development partnership of interested parties, enables the standardization of automotive electronic systems to improve safety, environmental friendliness, and overall performance. Established by giants in the global automotive industry, the standard looks to prepare the industry for upcoming technologies and lower costs without compromising quality.

Powered by FPT Software leveraging SCSK products, MaaZ converges production-ready platforms and seamlessly integrates toolchains and services around AUTOSAR. This software solution originated from QINeS BSW, an AUTOSAR-compliant in-vehicle basic software product developed by SCSK and introduced to the Japanese market in 2015. After years of research and development, QINeS BSW evolved into MaaZ and is now distributed overseas with a focused market in the US, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

MaaZ helps OEMs accelerate software-defined products, services, and businesses by providing full-stack technologies at a competitive and flexible cost. Harnessing top-notch technologies, MaaZ commits to delivering highly efficient, flexible AUTOSAR solutions with made-in-Japan quality. This, in turn, reduces products’ time to market and lowers the total cost of ownership for customers.

“Our goal is to become the world-class automotive service and product provider by the end of 2025,” said Kinh Nguyen, Senior Vice President, Executive Director of Global Automotive & Manufacturing Industries, FPT Software. “Our partnership with SCSK, along with the launch of MaaZ, is the first step among many to help us realize that goal. This will also allow us to tap into new growth opportunities in significant markets such as the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific.”

For more than a decade, FPT Software’s services have been enhanced and modernized to help automotive manufacturers innovate and deliver next-generation vehicles. With deep expertise in digital transformation and extensive know-how of the integration, development and deployment of advanced technologies, the company has been the trusted partner of some of the world’s top automakers, OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information on FPT Software’s automotive domain expertise, please visit https://www.fpt-software.com/industries/automotive/

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than $632.5 million in revenue and 25,500 employees in 27 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factories, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 1000+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com

About SCSK

SCSK provides a full lineup of services to support any area of IT solution required for businesses, from consulting to system integration, verification services, IT infrastructure implementation, IT management, IT hardware and software sales, and BPO (business process outsourcing). For the automotive industry, with its more than 40 years of experience and success in automotive application development, SCSK is committed to supporting customers in evolving mobility through the provision of one-stop services under QINeS brand. For further information, please visit https://www.scsk.jp/index_en.html