Marionnaud Italy and Revieve Partner to Launch Industry-First AI Suncare Advisor to Strengthen Sun Protection Awareness Among Consumers

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, today announced a partnership with Marionnaud Italy, the European leader in the selective distribution of fragrances and cosmetics, and a subsidiary of the AS Watson group of companies, to debut an AI Suncare Advisor in Italy.

Marionnaud Italy partnered with Revieve to make it easier for its customers to find suitable sun care products tailored to their skin tone, type, concerns, and lifestyle, thus helping them prevent sun damage caused by UV rays – all within one seamless experience. This partnership is another step forward for Marionnaud Italy's strategy to continuously reinforce their expertise in skincare and bring the highest level of customization to their customers.

Leveraging Revieve's market-leading skin diagnostics and AI-recommendation engine, the AI Suncare Advisor enables Marionnaud Italy to provide consumers a hyper-personalized brand experience that helps discover customers' ideal sun care routine for their unique skin, environment, and lifestyle preferences.

The experience consists of three easy steps. First, consumers input their concerns and expectations out of a sun care routine. Next, they take a selfie that's analyzed with patented mobile selfie diagnostics based on advanced selfie skin metrics to detect essential sun exposure concerns, such as hyperpigmentation, melasma, freckles, and wrinkles. Finally, the user is provided with an optimal sun care routine.

"Suncare products have historically had a bad reputation. Most people think they are sticky, messy, and only suited to one skin type. That reputation plus lack of sun prevention education makes some people shy away from sun protection," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve. "We are honored to partner with Marionnaud Italy to help its customers find the right sun care products tailored to their skin type and needs in the most convenient and personalized way. Most importantly, we are delighted to help Marionnaud Italy strengthen awareness of the different factors that relate to suncare products and helping to protect from UV, premature aging, and skin cancer."

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to brands and retailers across five continents for delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand-experience, leveraging state-of-the-art AI/AR technology. Working with our partners, Revieve has transformed the customer-experience for skin care and colour cosmetics through its proprietary technology, the Revieve Health-Beauty-Wellness Platform.

With easy-to-use self-diagnostic modules that personalize search, product discovery and shopping experiences, Revieve’s digital beauty platform delivers consumers targeted products, services and treatments. Encompassing all facets of the health, beauty and wellness industry, Revieve’s trusted powered-by modules include the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Suncare Advisor and AI Nutrition Advisor. The Revieve platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

