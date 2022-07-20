 Introducing The VELVEETA® Veltini: The Unapologetic, Outrageously Cheesy Cocktail Available During Golden Hour this Summer

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This summer, VELVEETA, known for its cheesy, melty smoothness that satisfies cravings in a way other options can’t​​, is bringing its creamy, rich goodness to a cocktail for the first time ever, with the new VELVEETA® Veltini. Encouraging fans to live a life filled with bold, unrestrained pleasure, VELVEETA, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, teamed up with the renowned BLT Restaurant Group to create this exclusive menu offering that is a decadent and indulgent summer sip made for pleasure-seekers. Starting today, the extravagant VELVEETA infused martini is available at select BLT locations nationwide and will be served during golden hour only (5PM - 8PM) for a limited-time only while supplies last.

“As we look to summer, one of life’s greatest pleasures is enjoying summer sips during golden hour,” said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager for VELVEETA. “We wanted to find a way to elevate this experience for our fans even further, by bringing the rich, creamy goodness of VELVEETA to a martini in a unique and unexpected way for the ultimate outrageous pleasure.”

The VELVEETA® Veltini takes the classic martini to a whole new level with a delectable twist. The cocktail consists of VELVEETA infused vodka, olive brine and vermouth, garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of VELVEETA stuffed olives and Jumbo VELVEETA Shells & Cheese for the finishing touches. This unexpected, yet delicious, over-the-top cocktail served in a luxurious martini glass furthers the brand’s latest creative platform “La Dolce Velveeta,” which is all about stepping out in a confident, unapologetic way to show the world that you’re living a life filled with outrageous pleasure.

“At BLT Restaurant Group, we are constantly looking to develop new and exciting experiences for our customers, so when VELVEETA approached us with the concept to create the VELVEETA Veltini® we were sold,” said Scott Cronin, Senior Vice President at BLT Restaurant Group. “We worked closely with the brand to make this vision a reality, balancing the flavors of a typical martini with the nostalgic cheesy flavor we all know and love from VELVEETA, and are excited for fans to experience this delicious over-the-top cocktail.”

The VELVEETA® Veltini is available at select BLT locations including BLT Steak New York, BLT Steak Washington DC, BLT Steak Charlotte, BLT Prime New York, and The Florentine in Chicago for $15.

For those who can’t make it to BLT, but still want to live “La Dolce Velveeta,” VELVEETA is offering a limited number of VELVEETA® Veltini kits via Goldbelly so fans can make the martini from the comfort of their own home. The kit includes two martini glasses, a gold cocktail shaker, two VELVEETA coasters, a jar of olives, cocktail picks, a box of VELVEETA Jumbo Shells & Cheese, VELVEETA cheese sauce (to infuse vodka & rim glasses), a VELVEETA brick (to stuff olives), and a VELVEETA Veltini recipe card. The kits will be sold at a price of $50 and fans can visit https://www.goldbelly.com/blt-steak to purchase.

For more information, follow @Velveeta on Instagram. Those living “La Dolce Velveeta” are encouraged to flaunt, post and share how they’re enjoying the VELVEETA® Veltini by tagging @Velveeta on Instagram, @CheesyVelveeta on Twitter and @Velveeta Facebook using hashtag #LaDolceVelveeta.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT BLT RESTAURANT GROUP

BLT Restaurant Group is committed to exceeding expectations through extraordinary food and unparalleled service. What started in 2004 as a standalone concept in New York City has transformed into a family of well-known, reputable restaurants throughout the world. We feature a team of critically acclaimed chefs, as well as passionate front-of-house and back-of-house team members that are dedicated to sharing their hospitality and expertise with our guests. BLT Restaurant Group properties include the BLT restaurants, comprised of BLT Steak in New York, NY (2004), Washington, DC (2006), Charlotte, NC (2009), Waikiki, HI (2009), Seoul, South Korea (2014), Roppongi, Tokyo (2014), Ginza, Tokyo (2015), and BLT Prime in New York, NY (2005), among others. BLT Restaurant Group also operates two Italian concepts: Casa Nonna in Palm Beach, Aruba (2018) and Turks & Caicos (2021) and The Florentine in Chicago, IL (2010). For more information, visit us online at www.bltrestaurantgroup.com, on Instagram @BLTRestaurants and @BLTRestaurantGroup or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bltrestaurantgroup.