Soracom Partners with IDEMIA to Deliver IoT-optimized eSIM Capability

SEATTLE & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, today announced a partnership with IDEMIA, a leading company in identity technologies, to offer innovative SMBs, SMEs and enterprises in North America and Europe expanded embedded universal integrated circuit card (eUICC) capabilities based on IDEMIA's IoT-optimized DAKOTA SMART eSIM technology. The offering is the first deployment of DAKOTA SMART in the United States.

This GSMA-certified eSIM is designed to specifically meet the needs of IoT devices, even low-cost devices with highly constrained memory, power and processing capability. IDEMIA’s eSIM technology features advanced low-power capabilities, including Suspend, Resume, and eDRX, making it more power efficient for LTE-M/NB-IoT services while supporting all cellular standards from 2G to 5G where available. It is available in standard MFF2 (5x6mm), ultra-compact plug-in card (2x2mm), and chip scale package (CSP) form factors with commercial- and industrial-grade versions available.

The cloud-native Soracom platform is also intended specifically for the needs of the companies and teams building new experiences around connected devices. Soracom's global connectivity and industry-leading network management tools help to reduce total cost of ownership, accelerate speed to market, and ensure complete control over every connection in a customer's IoT fleet.

In addition to the GSMA standard Remote SIM Provisioning capability, DAKOTA SMART is compatible with Soracom's Subscription Containers multi-IMSI solution, which extends profile management capabilities to any Soracom SIM or eSIM connected with Soracom’s standard global data plan. This allows profile-swapping where multiple profiles are available without interrupting access to Soracom platform services.

“Many potential IoT applications have strict requirements in terms of highly constrained memory, power and processing capabilities,” said Kenta Yasukawa, cofounder and CTO at Soracom. “Together, Soracom and IDEMIA are removing these barriers to entry, making it simple for companies to build new, leading-edge IoT experiences for their customers around the world.”

“The ever-evolving world of IoT demands and drives innovation to help bring this connected world to life. We are delighted to be part of the Soracom journey as they expand their global reach and technology evolution. Utilizing our flagship eSIM solution, with its full range of connectivity options, form factors and dedicated IoT features, together we will enable new innovative solutions in this diverse ecosystem,” said Jason Rousseau-Hall, Business Director for IoT M2M, Connectivity Services, IDEMIA.

For more information on opportunities to deploy IDEMIA DAKOTA SMART eSIM solutions on the Soracom platform, visit www.soracom.io.

About IDEMIA

As leader in identity technologies, IDEMIA is on a mission to unlock the world and make it safer. Backed by cutting-edge R&D, IDEMIA provides unique technologies, underpinned by long-standing expertise in biometrics, cryptography, data analytics, systems and smart devices. IDEMIA offers its public and private customers payment, connectivity, access control, travel, identity and public security solutions. Every day, around the world, IDEMIA secures billions of interactions in the physical and digital worlds.

With nearly 15,000 employees, IDEMIA is trusted by over 600 governmental organizations and more than 2,300 enterprises spread over 180 countries, with an impactful, ethical and socially responsible approach.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com and follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter.

About Soracom

Soracom is leading the democratization of IoT connectivity, offering robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Founded in 2015, Soracom now serves more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and global enterprises across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to the cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.