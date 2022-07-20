Native Voice and Skullcandy Reveal New Multi-Assistant Functionality for Push Active and Grind Series

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Native Voice, an on-demand voice assistant library that enables users to communicate directly by voice with their favorite brands, announced at Amazon’s Alexa Live 2022 today a partnership with Skullcandy that will allow their Push Active and Grind Series customers to have their devices upgraded to include multi-simultaneous wake word functionality.

Native Voice’s technology deployed on Skullcandy’s Push Active and Grind Series will provide hands-free access to multiple branded voice services, including Alexa. These are the first Skullcandy devices to feature both Alexa and the Skullcandy assistant simultaneously, in addition to other voice commands from other well-known brands.

“Skullcandy and Amazon share our vision of increasing customer value by providing fast, accurate, and responsive access to multiple voice assistants on one device,” said John Goscha, Native Voice CEO. “At the same time, Native Voice and Skullcandy are driven to provide users with the best technology available, and we’re thrilled to join forces to deliver a full line of voice services, including Alexa and Skullcandy, alongside other brands’ assistants, depending on a user’s smartphone.”

“We’re excited to work with Skullcandy and Native Voice to provide simultaneous access of Alexa and Skullcandy’s assistant to Push Active and Grind Series customers,” said Erin Egan, Voice Interoperability Initiative Lead, Amazon. “Amazon established the Voice Interoperability Initiative (VII) to enable more customer choice and flexibility with multi-assistant capabilities, and this feature is the latest proof point of how we’re delivering truly valuable voice service experiences to customers.”

During the launch of Skullcandy’s Skull-iQ technology in September last year, it was evident that increasing access to services via hands-free voice control was a strategic priority. With Skull-iQ technology, a variety of products will be launched, which will include Native Voice and, through it, direct access to Alexa, as well as branded voice assistants and experiences. The ability to access these voice services on the Push Active and Grind Series will be available to customers in a number of countries worldwide.

“We make Skullcandy products with our fans, making technology more accessible and affordable, and focusing on technology that meets the needs of our active customers–whether on the mountain, in the surf, or cruising around town,” said Skullcandy CIO Mark Hopkins. “Giving our fans the freedom to enjoy their content, control their earbuds and enable both new and existing customers to upgrade their device’s firmware to access the latest tech and features as they’re developed, for free.”

Skullcandy customers will be able to choose which voice services will be most suitable for their lifestyle and needs. Skullcandy provides easy control of various devices with play, pause, and answering or rejecting calls. Alexa offers a wide range of voice requests such as getting a recipe for your favorite dessert, checking the score for a sports game, providing a weather status update, and more.

The Native Voice updates for Push Active and Grind users are expected by the end of 2022.

About Native Voice

Native Voice allows users to get more done using just their voice to unlock multiple voice assistants, like Alexa and Siri, and the brands that are developing their own branded voice assistants. Founded in 2020 by John Goscha, Native Voice enables voice technology to remove the friction between consumer needs and brand solutions by delivering multi-voice connectivity that is accessible across all owned products.

To learn more about Native Voice, go to www.nativevoice.ai.

Alexa and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.