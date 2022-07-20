Light Line Medical Enters Into Know-how License With Mayo Clinic

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Light Line Medical, Inc. today announced it has entered into a “know-how” License Agreement with Mayo Clinic to advance its visible light infection prevention system for off-the-shelf catheters. The collaboration will focus on the technology in peritoneal dialysis catheters, Foley (urinary) catheters and endotracheal tubes and vascular catheters.

Infection of invasive catheters has become one of the greatest causes of morbidity and sources of cost in medicine today. The alliance will focus on finalizing the development of a low cost, intuitive, effective infection prevention system utilizing a particular wavelength in the visible light spectrum generated by an LED laser and delivered through a specially treated fiber optic to deliver uniform light down the length of an indwelling catheter.

As the technology prevents infections during peritoneal dialysis, it will encourage patients to elect and stay on peritoneal dialysis, performed in the home, instead of in-clinic hemodialysis.

“Infections are the number one reason patients fear peritoneal dialysis. Preventing these infections furthers the mission of the Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative to produce better outcomes for patients and to expand home dialysis options,” said Vicki Farrar, Light Line’s CEO.

Light Line plans to launch its peritoneal dialysis product in the U.S. in early 2024, followed by global launches of its dialysis product and other products in development.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About Light Line Medical, Inc.

Light Line Medical, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, was established to develop a patented, non-invasive visible light platform to prevent catheter associated infections. The technology does not use harmful UV light, or chemicals or drugs that are resistant to antibiotics, the third leading cause of death worldwide. Light Line’s published international patent portfolio includes 23 issued patents and 16 pending patent applications. For more information, visit www.lightlinemedical.com.