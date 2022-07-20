Vision Point Capital Facilitates Successful M&A Transaction between Elite Technology & Communications and Exponential Power, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vision Point Capital (“VPC”), an investment banking leader in mergers & acquisitions, ESOP transactions, and business valuation is pleased to announce that Elite Technologies & Communications (“Elite Tech”) has been acquired by Exponential Power, Inc.

Vision Point Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor for Elite Tech. Transaction terms, which closed in July 2022, were not disclosed.

“Vision Point Capital is the most integral, diligent, and fair-minded investment banking firm I’ve worked with on an M&A transaction,” said Brian Schaffer, CEO and Partner at Elite Tech. “VPC ran an extremely thorough, competitive process, weeding out deals that didn’t fit, finding win-win propositions, and enabling all parties to maximize value in the deal. VPC’s experience, knowledge, diversity, and depth are on par with the largest investment banking firms, while still providing boutique firm attention and beneficial fee structures.”

“I’m extremely happy for Brian and his team as they join the Exponential Power family,” said Chris Gomes, Managing Director of M&A at Vision Point Capital. “The synergy between the two companies is strong and expands Exponential Power’s reach and capabilities.”

"Elite Tech is well known in the communications industry and we’re excited to welcome them to our family," said Exponential Power CEO Jake Walker. "With 24 years of experience, Elite Tech is well-established, and their mission of providing high-quality products and services that deliver unprecedented value is a great fit for Exponential Power."

Exponential Power was formed in January 2021 through the merger of Storage Battery Systems, Nolan Power Group, Quality Standby Services and Summit Power Systems, and since then, the company has been on a path of exponential growth. Elite Tech is Exponential Power’s fourth acquisition in the past year.

