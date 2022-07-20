NonProfits’ United Implements the Insurium P&C Insurance Platform

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California-based NonProfits’ United (nonprofitsunited.com) has selected and successfully implemented the Insurium core P&C insurance software platform to support its vehicle insurance pool and workers’ compensation processing with underwriting, policy administration, billing, and reporting.

"Insurium allows us to access one system for multiple departments making the ease of doing business for our organization smarter not harder,” stated Bree Wallace, Executive Program Administrator. “In our fast-changing world, together, NonProfits’ United and Insurium, can accomplish a stronger and more equitable solution for our organization.”

“We welcome NonProfits’ United to the Insurium customer family and are thankful for placing their trust in our solutions to serve their strategy in commercial insurance,” said Jeremy Williams, President and CEO of Insurium. “We look forward to serving NonProfits’ United for many years to come and helping the organization exceed its objectives surrounding technology and innovation.”

About Insurium™

Insurium, backed by Bow River Capital, is a market-leading Insurtech firm providing a unified 360-degree view of the insurance process lifecycle targeted for small and mid-size commercial insurance companies. The Insurium platform is a cloud-based software supporting the core insurance operations functions such as underwriting, rating, policy administration, billing, claims management, loss control, regulatory compliance, self-service portals, and reporting. The company’s existing client mix includes a variety of P&C insurance carriers, captives, public entity pools, workers’ compensation self-insured groups (SIG), risk management firms, and third-party administrators (TPA).